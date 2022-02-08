Joseph Girard III scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to push the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to its season-high fourth straight victory Tuesday night.
Cole Swider matched his season best with 21 points and Girard III scored nine over the final three minutes to help Syracuse fend off host Boston College for the 73-64 Atlantic Coast Conference triumph at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Syracuse (13-11 overall, 7-6 ACC) never trailed for the second straight game and is next slated for a 6 p.m. road matchup Saturday at Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7) to be televised on ESPN2. The Orange and Hokies will enter that clash tied for the longest active ACC win streak.
“It’s been a great stretch,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward. “These guys have stepped back up, battled hard, and got themselves back in decent position and we’ll see what happens from here.”
Girard III and Swider combined for 27 of SU’s 39 second-half points as the Orange claimed its seventh straight win over the Eagles (9-13, 4-8).
Swider was 5-for-8 on 3-pointers and Girard III went 3-for-5 as Syracuse made 11 of 24 from behind the arc overall to finish above 45 percent from deep for the fourth straight game.
The Orange shot just 39 percent from the field to cool off slightly from a torrid stretch over the last three in which it shot better than 55 percent overall and 50 percent on 3-pointers while averaging 91.6 points.
Buddy Boeheim and Jimmy Boeheim added 14 and 11 points, respectively, but Buddy was managed just three points after halftime for SU.
Starting center Jesse Edwards was held scoreless and fouled out in just 14 minutes. He left early due to fouls for the 11th time this year but the first in six games. He had gone 22-for-28 to average 16.6 points during the prior three games of SU’s win streak.
“These last three games he’s had a dunk fest, people were just doubling and leaving him to roll down and he was dunking it, well they didn’t do that tonight,” Jim Boeheim said. “They were physical with him, he couldn’t get to the basket, and he got frustrated and got two bad fouls.”
Boston College was on a 14-6 run when Edwards fouled out and trailed 62-55 with two minutes and 50 seconds left and momentum escalating.
Girard III answered on the ensuing SU possession by draining a step-back 3-pointer after creating space in the corner with a crossover to push the advantage back to double digits at 65-55. He hit six free throws afterward to seal the victory and finished 8-for-8 from the foul line overall.
The junior point guard from Glens Falls is 10-for-20 from deep, has made all 21 free throws attempts, and delivered 22 total assists during SU’s four straight victories.
Swider is 14-for-20 on 3-pointers during the four-game streak and SU has made at least 10 total from deep in each victory.
“I’ve really focused on getting my arc up, a lot of reps, and just trusting myself and the work I put in,” Swider said. “I think it’s a part of the season where you’re going to have good shooting games and bad shooting games, but over the course of the season, the best shooters will shoot a good percentage by the end.”
Jaeden Zackery scored 18 points to lead Boston College, Quinten Post provided a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, and DeMarr Langford also added 14 points.
Syracuse held Boston College to 37.5 percent shooting mark and just 6-for-28 from deep, including a 1-for-15 showing in the first half. The Eagles missed their first 10 shots as the Orange built its advantage as high as 12 points before halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.