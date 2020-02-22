WATERTOWN — Once Jake Hess knocked down his third 3-pointer in a row midway through the second half Saturday, the Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team had all but secured its playoff victory over Cayuga Community College.
Joe Vaadi had his bench players close out the final few minutes of the Cannoneers’ 92-67 victory, advancing them to the Region 3 quarterfinals where they will play Herkimer on the road on Tuesday.
Hess finished with a team-high 27 points and hit four 3-pointers. The Cannoneers (16-8 overall) were successful in working down low with big men Liam Bonk and Josh Newman in the post, opening up more scoring opportunities for Hess, a former South Jefferson standout.
“It gave me a lot of open shots on the right wing,” Hess said. “When we get to them early it makes the team collapse, so it’s basically just picking your plays by that point, so that’s what we tried to do.”
The Cannoneers hit eight 3-pointers, adding two from Howard Turner, one from Isiah Murphy and one from Bonk.
Bonk finished with 19 points — along with being an aggressive scorer, he was an aggressive rebounder. Utilizing the big men will become more of a key for the Cannoneers throughout the playoffs.
“It’s not so much an emphasis as it is a necessity to get some in-and-out movement,” JCC coach Joe Vaadi said. “Get the ball in the post, get it out. I think that opened it up for Jake a lot in the second half.”
Bonk and Newman were especially effective against a Cayuga team with a shallow bench and fairly small lineup with only seven people. Isaiah Landres led the Spartans (8-16) in scoring with 16 points.
Newman finished with 12 points. Part of what makes the big men duo so dangerous is their ability to be more than just post-up players.
“For big men, we’re both really good passers,” Bonk said. “We move around well, then we just see each other in the paint. We’re on the same team in practice, too, so we just work together well.”
Despite the Cannoneers holding a nearly insurmountable lead, Vaadi still urged his team to work. Occasionally the defense slacked off, leading to a few Cayuga baskets and putting a small dent in the lead.
“Still execute, No. 1, and still do things the right way,” Vaadi said. “Just because you’re out there doesn’t mean that you’re going to go crazy and take crazy shots. I think all of the guys are happy, we a got a nice win and now we have to get ready for Herkimer.”
Herkimer is the reigning NJCAA Division III national champion and entered the Region 3 playoffs with a 20-6 record and as a No. 3 seed. Jefferson delivered one of those six losses on Nov. 21 in Herkimer, 66-47.
Defense played a significant role in that game and Vaadi plans to take a similar approach this time around.
“We’re going to approach it the same, we’ll play man-to-man against them to start, maybe do some things differently offensively to get other people involved,” Vaadi said. “Just keep doing things right, doing the fundamentals. That’s where we find the open man, making a good post move, kicking it out, back-door cuts, a lot of little things that have really changed how we played the last couple of games.”
n The Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team earned the No. 5 seed with a 13-8 record and will host Mohawk Valley on Tuesday night.
