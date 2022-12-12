Judah Mintz celebrated his first Atlantic Coast Conference weekly honor by helping the Syracuse University men’s basketball team recover to claim a nonconference victory Monday night.

The SU freshman point guard scored a season-high 24 points and added five assists and four steals to lift the Orange to an 86-71 victory over the Monmouth Hawks in front of 19,262 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome.

