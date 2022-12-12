Judah Mintz celebrated his first Atlantic Coast Conference weekly honor by helping the Syracuse University men’s basketball team recover to claim a nonconference victory Monday night.
The SU freshman point guard scored a season-high 24 points and added five assists and four steals to lift the Orange to an 86-71 victory over the Monmouth Hawks in front of 19,262 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse (7-4 overall, 1-0 ACC) won its fourth straight game and will close the nonconference slate by hosting Cornell (7-2) of the Ivy League at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Dome.
Mintz made 6 of his 12 shots from the floor and went 11-for-12 from the free throw line in 36 minutes to lead five players in double figures scoring for SU.
Joseph Girard III added 16 points, Benny Williams scored 13, Jesse Edwards tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Maliq Brown added 11 points off the SU bench in the victory.
Mintz has tallied 20 assists and 10 steals to just two turnovers over his last three games. He is averaging 16.6 points per game in that span for a productive stretch that led to being named the ACC Rookie of the Week earlier in the day.
Mintz scored 16 of his 24 after halftime to help the Orange avoid a potential disaster following a slow start against upset-minded Monmouth (1-10) of the Colonial Athletic Conference.
Syracuse was favored by 22.5 points, per Caesars Sportsbook, but was trailing five minutes into the second half.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim was critical of the performance afterward.
“We didn’t want to play tonight, our forwards have not wanted to play this year, and if they don’t want to play, we’re not going to be very successful,” Boeheim said. “Judah and Joe did all they could to try to keep us ahead, try to keep us in the game.”
Mintz scored on a jumper for the initial go-ahead bucket to give SU a 53-52 edge with 15 minutes and 12 seconds left. That jump-started a 15-2 run by SU to gain control down the stretch.
Williams played a key factor in the game-seizing run by scoring on a four-point play a few plays after he provided a traditional three-point offering, scoring inside through contact then making the foul shot.
Jack Collins scored 20 points for Monmouth, 16 of which came in the first half to spark the early surge by the Hawks. He went 4-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc before halftime as SU led just 42-40 at the intermission. The game contained eight lead changes and three ties.
“He’s the one guy who can really shoot it and we left him open, I thought that was smart,” Boeheim said sarcastically.
“Some teams are just better against zone, and they were pretty good, I thought, they did a really, really good job and made us really work, but you have to play defense to win,” he added later.
Syracuse went 22-for-28 from the free throw line while Monmouth was held to an 8-for-10 mark.
The Hawks shot 56 percent in the first half before the SU defense limited them to 38 percent after the break. They went 6-for-11 from deep in the first half and just 3-for-12 afterward.
Syracuse made 8 of 15 attempts from long range to match a season high for makes on its best percentage of the season.
The game was pushed back an hour Sunday to allow fans to watch the SU men’s soccer team face Indiana for the national championship on large screens at the Dome. The SU soccer team beat Indiana, 7-6, on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie through overtime.
The soccer game was shifted to screens behind the removable stands once the men’s basketball game tipped but fans were shown the game-winning goal on penalty kicks and celebrated as the men’s basketball game approached halftime.
“I’d like to congratulate the soccer team,” Boeheim said. “What a great, great win for those guys, and I’m really proud to watch that.”
