Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim has firmly stated his belief that the Orange belongs in the NCAA Tournament and will soon find out if the selection committee agrees.
Syracuse (16-9 overall) will complete its week-long anxious watch of the at-large bubble at 6 p.m. Sunday when the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament is unveiled during the live selection show on CBS.
Most bracket forecasters seemed to side with Boeheim on the eve of selection Sunday, although SU is close enough to the edge to sweat out the final hours before their postseason fate is determined.
“We should be in the tournament, whether we get in the tournament or not, you never know, but just looking at the profile and watching us play, we should be in the tournament,” Boeheim said following SU’s last game, a 72-69 loss to Virginia on a buzzer beater in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
“I don’t even want to discuss it, really,” he added. “Looking through everything, we’ve got a really good team.”
The NCAA Tournament will be held at various host sites in Indiana and begin with the First Four tipping off at 4 p.m. Thursday. First-round games will commence at noon Friday.
Syracuse appeared in 113 of the 133 brackets (84.9 percent) considered at bracketmatrix.com Saturday, which offers a slew of predictions from NCAA Tournament prognosticators.
Two of the most prominent bracketology experts included — ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS’ Jerry Palm — listed SU in the field as a No. 11 seed on Saturday, climbing above the “First Four,” threshold from each bracket prediction the day prior.
Syracuse opened Saturday ranked No. 40 in the NCAA NET rankings, which was fifth-highest among ACC teams.
The key concern looming for the Orange is its 1-7 record in the Quad 1 category of the NCAA NET, which consists of games against teams ranked 1-30 at home, 1-50 on a neutral court, or 1-75 on the road.
All eight of those games were played on the road or at neutral sites for SU, which finished 13-1 at home games in the Carrier Dome. The Orange lost two potential Quad 1 games due to cancellations against Florida State at home and Louisville on the road.
Syracuse is one of four teams in the top 50 of the NCAA NET lacking multiple Quad 1 wins as of Saturday, joining No. 8 Colgate (0-0), No. 21 San Diego State (0-3), and No. 43 Drake (1-2). There are 12 teams in the top 50 with just two Quad 1 wins, including six ranked ahead of the Orange.
Syracuse went 12-2 combined in Quad 2/3 games and won all three games against Quad 4 foes. SU closed the regular season with a pair of key Quad 2 victories against squads near the top of that grouping — No. 33 North Carolina and No. 41 Clemson — to boost their resume.
SU also beat Virginia Tech at home (NET No. 49) to claim three of their six Quad 2 wins against top-50 foes.
“I’m very proud of this team, whatever happens, they’ve really done an amazing job to get to this point, I think,” Boeheim said. “To play the way that they played (in the ACC Tournament) shows what they can do, and I know we’ll be a very good (NCAA) Tournament team, 100 percent.”
The rest of the NCAA NET formula breaks down as: Quadrant 2 — Home games against teams ranked 31-75, Neutral versus 51-100, Away 76-135; Quadrant 3 — Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 136-240; Quadrant 4 — Home 161-plus, Neutral 201-plus, Away 241-plus.
Other possible threats to SU’s at-large positioning were scheduled to play in their respective conference tournaments on Saturday.
Memphis (16-7, NET No, 52) was slated to play in the American Athletic Conference semifinals with a chance to strengthen their at-large odds or steal an automatic bid in Sunday’s championship.
Utah State (NET No. 37, 19-7) was another bubble team to watch for SU with the chance to solidify an at-large bid or garner an automatic berth against San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship.
Three other surprise teams still had hopes of stealing automatic bids to potentially push SU down the at-large pecking order as late as Saturday evening.
That watch list was led by SU’s longtime rival, Georgetown (12-12, NET No. 76) in the Big East championship game. Oregon State (16-12, NET No. 97) was also in line to potentially steal a bid in the Pacific-12 finals late Saturday night along with Cincinnati (12-10, NET No. 119) in the AAC finals on Sunday.
