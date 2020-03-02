UTICA — The host Mohawk Valley Community College men’s basketball team claimed a 94-76 victory over Herkimer College in the Region 3 title game Sunday to secure an automatic berth in the NJCAA national championship tournament.
The nationally ranked No. 2 Hawks (28-2 overall) are coached by Immaculate Heart Central graduate and former Jefferson Community College men’s basketball coach, Matt St. Croix, who was also named Region 3 Coach of the Year after the victory. Seeds and pairings for the NJCAA Tournament are set to be released Friday.
MVCC has won 16 straight games and set a program record for most wins in a single season with the regional final victory. St. Croix recorded his 300th career victory with the program last season, and the Hawks have recorded 11 straight 20-win campaigns.
