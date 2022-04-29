COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College announced Friday that Jerrad Dumont is moving from his position as the women’s basketball coach to the men’s basketball coaching position for the Saints.
Dumont led the NCCC women’s team to the NJCAA Division III national tournament in Rochester, Minn., this past season, where the Saints finished fifth. NCCC also made the tourney in 2019 and 2020.
Dumont graduated from Chateaugay High School and coached the NCCC women’s team for 13 years. His teams have gone 78-12 the past three seasons. He’s a five-time NJCAA Region III Coach of the Year.
Dumont replaces veteran coach Daryl Crist. The NCCC men’s team went 12-12 last season.
