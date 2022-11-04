SYRACUSE — It took only a few minutes into the first summer workout for Joseph Girard III to realize how drastically different the Syracuse University men’s basketball team appears this season.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has added six freshmen into the fold, infusing a new wealth of depth and versatility at each position, and plans to mix man-to-man defense with his traditional 2-3 zone throughout his 47th season as head coach.
Girard III will also undergo a transformation as the senior shifts to shooting guard in a welcomed return to his scoring roots, beginning when Syracuse hosts Lehigh at 8 p.m. Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome to begin the new season. The game won’t be televised but will stream on ACC Network Extra.
“It’s a new energy but it’s a good energy,” Girard III said. “These guys bring a lot of enthusiasm and energy to the game so I’m looking forward to it, they’re really athletic, really talented, and bring a lot of hard work and energy to practices and workouts.”
Girard III took over as SU’s starting point guard in his third game as a freshman, starting 91 of 93 career outings entering the year. He averaged career bests across the board with 13.8 points and 4.2 assists per game last year, making 89 attempts from behind the arc at a 40.3 percent clip.
He tied for second in the ACC in 3-point percentage, ranked second with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game, and was 20th in scoring while maintaining duties as the primary ball handler.
Girard III famously graduated from Glens Falls High School with a state-record 4,763 career points. No other boys player in state history has topped 3,000 points, per nysphsaa.org record books.
“He did a great job at the point, a really great job there, but I think it’s better for him and our team overall that he is at the two (guard),” Boeheim said.
“I think Joe is a scorer, I think that’s what he is, that’s what he was,” Boeheim added. “He’s done a great job at the point for us for three years, and when he did move to the two (guard), he was very comfortable there, too.”
Girard III has embraced the change to his more natural role. He was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List presented to the nation’s top shooting guard, and Boeheim publicly predicted at ACC Media Day last month that the senior could average 20 points per game primarily operating off the ball.
“You want that from a coach, especially as a shooter or a scorer, the biggest thing is having people behind you who are confident in you,” Girard III said.
“Coach Boeheim has given me a lot of chances and has been behind my back my whole time here, and this year is going to be a great opportunity for me to give it all back to him and try to help us win and make another run at the NCAA Tournament.”
Girard III also expressed his excitement over the slew of surrounding changes and the chance to serve as the veteran mentor to the nation’s eighth-ranked freshman class, per rivals.com.
He was a captain on his high school basketball and football teams as an underclassman, leading both to state titles before graduating, and was thrust into leadership responsibilities when he became starting point guard early at SU.
Girard III will share a backcourt with four-star freshman point guard Judah Mintz, a room with four-star, long-range shooter Justin Taylor, and is confident SU can receive instant contributions from the entire six-player class creating intrigue for him and the SU fanbase since last spring.
“They’ve learned a lot and they’ve adapted really fast, and they kind of had to, they were all thrown into the mix obviously with the stature of our team, losing a lot of players last year, so we’re looking forward to them helping us out and I know they will,” Girard III said.
Boeheim spoke of incorporating man-to-man defense regularly for the first time in a decade-plus to capitalize on the newfound youth and gave the strategy an extended look in the last exhibition tune-up.
Here is a deeper look into the revamped Orange that aims to bounce back from finishing 16-17 overall and 9-11 in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the program’s first losing season in 53 years.
SYRACUSE BASKETBALL BY POSITION
GUARDS
Freshman Judah Mintz is expected to start at point guard alongside Girard III in the backcourt. The last of the six rookies to join and the highest rated as a top-50 recruit, the 6-foot-3 Mintz offers tantalizing upside as a scorer off the dribble and versatile defender. Boeheim has compared him to former SU star point guard Jonny Flynn “but much bigger.” ... Returning point guard Symir Torrence should again provide a steadying presence off the bench as the team’s top distributor and third guard. ... Another pass-first guard, 6-foot-6 freshman Quadir Copeland, should push for minutes, possibly at small forward, where the four-star prospect gave solid production for parts of the preseason.
FORWARDS
Sophomore Benny Williams appears locked into one starting forward spot, likely alongside freshman Chris Bell, who was in the first unit for both exhibition games. Williams should provide rebounding and an athletic presence around the rim and at the defensive end. The 6-foot-7 Bell is a consensus top-100 recruit who should find his niche as a lethal spot-up shooter with some length on the wing defensively. ... Justin Taylor, a 6-foot-6 small forward and another four-star freshman, appears poised for a key role off the bench providing another shooting threat with capable defense. He and Bell are likely to split time and Boeheim could ride the hot hand at the small forward spot, with Copeland also factoring in. ... Freshman Maliq Brown is a three-star power forward who could contribute with efficient play around the rim and on the boards. The 6-foot-9 newcomer could take the backup center minutes, with Boeheim suggesting they could play three forwards when star center Jesse Edwards leaves the floor.
CENTERS
Senior Jesse Edwards returns healthy after a breakout 2021-22 campaign was cut short by a season-ending wrist injury in early February. Expect the 6-foot-11, 230-pound center to be a focal point offensively most nights running plenty of pick-and-roll sets. He averaged 12 points on 69.5 percent shooting last year and should get expanded opportunities to post up and score one-on-one. ... Three-star freshman Peter Carey (6-foot-11, 190 pounds) could contend with Duquesne transfer Mounir Hima (6-foot-11, 230 pounds) and potentially Brown at backup center.
SU RUNDOWN
2022-23 season
Coach: Jim Boeheim, 47th season.
2021-22 record: 16-17, 9-11 ACC.
Affiliation: Atlantic Coast Conference.
SCHEDULE
Monday: vs Lehigh, 8 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs Colgate, 7 p.m.
Nov. 19: vs Northeastern, TBD
Nov. 21: vs Richmond, 7 p.m.; Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Nov. 22: St. John’s or Temple, 7/9:30 p.m.; Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Nov. 26: vs Bryant, 7 p.m.
Nov. 29: at Illinois, 7/7:30 p.m.; ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Dec. 3: at Notre Dame, noon*
Dec. 6: vs Oakland, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10: vs Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Dec. 12: vs Monmouth, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17: vs Cornell, 3 p.m.
Dec. 20: vs Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.*
Dec. 31: vs Boston College, TBD*
Jan. 3: at Louisville, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 7: at Virginia, 5 p.m.*
Jan. 11: vs Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 14: vs Notre Dame, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 16: at Miami, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 21: at Georgia Tech, noon*
Jan. 24: vs North Carolina, 9 p.m.*
Jan. 28: at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 30: vs Virginia, 7 p.m.*
Feb. 4: at Boston College, 4 p.m.*
Feb. 8: at Florida State, 7 p.m.*
Feb. 14: vs NC State, 7 p.m.*
Feb. 18: vs Duke, 6 p.m.*
Feb. 22: at Clemson, 7 p.m.*
Feb. 25: at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.*
Feb. 28: vs Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.*
March 4: vs Wake Forest, 5 p.m.*
*ACC game; All home games in JMA Dome.
