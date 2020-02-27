CANTON — SUNY Canton junior Andrew Fitch has repeated as the North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball Defensive Player of the Year.
Fitch and Quran DuBois both made the NAC first team, and Joseph Werner and Danny Santana made the second team. Ibu Smith made the sportsmanship team.
Fitch ranks second nationally with 3.65 blocks per game. He averaged 6.8 rebounds in conference play. He owns the SUNY Canton Division III records for blocks in a season (98) and in a career (254).
