SYRACUSE — Bourama Sidibe played more minutes Saturday than he had for the entire season and contributed to a dominant defensive performance by the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider scored 18 points apiece to lead four players in double figures as Syracuse beat Boston College, 76-56, for the Atlantic Coast Conference victory in front of 23,019 fans at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse (14-12 overall, 8-7 ACC) won its fourth straight home game and claimed its fifth victory in the last six outings overall. The Orange began a stretch of five games in 10 days and will next host Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Monday in the Dome.
Sidibe provided four rebounds, two blocks, and two steals to go with his two points while playing 18 minutes.
He blocked a 3-point shot in the corner to elicit a strong ovation from the Dome crowd in the first half, and soon after tried to step in to draw a charge but was called for a blocking foul.
Sidibe also hauled in an offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back attempt during his initial 10-minute spurt in the first half, his longest stretch on the court in the last two seasons.
“I know things happen for a reason, for two years before this season I’m getting hurt,” Sidibe said. “It’s kind of emotional for me but I’m just trying to fight through it.”
He added: “I was just trying to make a play for the team. I was a little late, I should have been there earlier, but I just wanted to make a play for the team and when I got the block, I was happy about it.”
The graduate senior center had been limited to 12 total minutes in five appearances this season while recovering from knee injuries. He played just 15 combined minutes in two games last year after suffering a torn meniscus in the season opener.
“I’m so happy for him, so proud of him, he’s been through a lot,” Buddy Boeheim said of Sidibe.
“He’s been in the physical therapy room, in the training room every day doing stuff for his knee, just getting it right,” he added. “He’s had a lot of battles trying to get it back to 100 percent, and it might not be, but he’s a team guy that’s going to give it everything he has, and he’s a veteran guy so we trust him in the zone. He gave us a great boost today.”
Sidibe was a full-time starter for the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 32 starts. He was the first SU player in eight seasons to post double-digit rebounds in six straight games during a productive stretch to close that season.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said that Sidibe has gone through practices without interruption over the last several weeks and has been working to improve his timing and ramp up conditioning with the goal of contributing more down the stretch.
“He’s one of the best kids we’ve ever had here, he doesn’t complain, he just keeps going,” Jim Boeheim said. “When all you’re doing is getting treatments and not playing, it’s awfully difficult, it’s been ongoing for two years. He’s a good player. It’s a shame, because he was rounding into a really good player, and we’re hoping we can get him back a little closer to that.”
Boston College was held below 35 percent shooting and went 5-for-28 from behind the arc for the worst 3-point shooting percentage by an SU opponent all season.
Syracuse tallied 10 of its 13 steals in the first half and held Boston College to 22 percent from the floor with a 1-for-14 mark from deep before halftime to build an advantage as high as 21. The Eagles had 12 turnovers to just two assists in the first half.
Boeheim and Swider combined to shoot 50 percent from the floor for SU, while Joe Girard III added 16 points and a 4-for-8 performance on 3-pointers. Jimmy Boeheim added a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards for the Orange.
Swider drained a 3-pointer with 11 minutes left to end a 10-0 run by Boston College and push the SU advantage back to 51-36, maintaining a double-digit edge the rest of the way.
James Karnik led Boston College (9-16, 4-11) with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while DeMarr Langford Jr. and Quentin Post added 10 points each.
