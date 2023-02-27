The St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team will travel to New Jersey for the first two round of the NCAA Division III tournament when the brackets were released on Monday.
SLU (19-7 overall, 13-5 Liberty League) will take on Mary Washington (19-8, 4-2 Coast to Coast Conference), based out of Fredericksburg, Va., in a first round game slated for 4 p.m. Friday in Stockton, N.J. The winner will take on the winner of regional host Stockton (22-5, 15-3 New Jersey Athletic Conference) and Pittsburgh-based La Roche (20-7, 13-1 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference) in a second-round game set for Saturday with time to be determined.
St. Lawrence earned an automatic berth in the tournament after winning the Liberty League conference tournament by beating Rensselaer, 50-42, in overtime. It was the Saints’ eighth straight victory to close the regular season and conference tournament.
SUNY Oswego (25-2) will host a regional pod and will host Marymount of Virginia (17-10) on Friday with a time to be determined. The winner will take on the victor of John Carroll (22-4) and Albertus Magnus (19-9) on Saturday.
St. Lawrence junior guard Trey Syroka was selected Liberty League Performer of the Week on Monday after the Saints’ performance over the weekend.
Syroka, from Toledo, Ohio, averaged 11 points and 5.5 rebounds during the team’s overtime victories over Hobart and RPI. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Liberty League tournament.
In other league weekly honors, the Saints doubles team of Edvin Strandberg and John Hill-Edgar were named the team of the week. The two garnered SLU’s only doubles victory of the weekend during a match against Skidmore.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.