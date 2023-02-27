Saints’ Zetterquist nominee for Hobey Baker

The St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team will travel to New Jersey for the first two round of the NCAA Division III tournament when the brackets were released on Monday.

SLU (19-7 overall, 13-5 Liberty League) will take on Mary Washington (19-8, 4-2 Coast to Coast Conference), based out of Fredericksburg, Va., in a first round game slated for 4 p.m. Friday in Stockton, N.J. The winner will take on the winner of regional host Stockton (22-5, 15-3 New Jersey Athletic Conference) and Pittsburgh-based La Roche (20-7, 13-1 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference) in a second-round game set for Saturday with time to be determined.

