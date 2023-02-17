SYRACUSE — The focus of the Syracuse-Duke college men’s basketball series will shift from Hall of Fame coaches to marquee freshmen Saturday night.
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz and Duke center Kyle Filipowski will take center-stage amid several newcomers in the first Atlantic Coast Conference clash between the teams since the retirement of Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, a well-noted friend of Orange coach Jim Boeheim.
The matchup between Syracuse (16-10 overall, 9-6 ACC) and Duke (18-8, 9-6) will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome and be nationally televised on ESPN. The university had not announced a sell-out as of Friday afternoon, but the largest NCAA on-campus crowd of the year is expected.
Boeheim will face Duke coach Jon Scheyer for the first time but said the matchup wouldn’t feel any different despite the absence of Krzyzewski, who made his first appearance as a spectator at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this week.
“I worry about their players, I don’t worry about Coach K, he hasn’t scored in a long time,” Boeheim said Tuesday after SU’s win over No. 22/23 North Carolina State. “They got really good players and that’s what we’ll be looking at.”
Mintz and Filipowski are likely to command the largest spotlight as the two top candidates for ACC Rookie of the Year.
Mintz garnered a share of the ACC Rookie of the Week honors earlier this week to mark his fourth nod, trailing Filipowski’s seven. Only four other freshmen have been selected.
Mintz enters ranked fifth among all NCAA Division I freshmen in scoring average (15.6 point per game), and he is second in both assists (4.6) and steals (1.9).
The star SU rookie has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games, also averaging six assists in that span, and has produced a double-digit scoring effort in the second half of three straight games.
“I think I’m getting better as the season goes on just knowing when to force it up and when to get my teammates involved,” Mintz said. “I know I can score, my teammates know I can score, but just making plays for others is going to make us better.”
Filipowski, meanwhile, is coming off his third 20-point performance of the season. His average of 15.1 points per game is seventh nationally for freshmen and second to Mintz among first-year ACC players.
The 7-foot, 230-pound center leads all Division I freshmen with 11 double-doubles and his 9.1 rebounds per game is the second-most for rookies. He is the only freshman and one of nine power-conference players overall to average at least 15 points and 9 rebounds this season.
“He’s played great,” Boeheim said of Filipowski on his radio show Thursday night. “He’s a great scorer inside, he can pass it, shoot it, he’s a big, strong physical player inside. ... (He and Mintz) have been clearly the two best freshmen in the league this year, and he’s just a really, really good player.”
The opposing standouts will each be surrounded by several other freshmen in key roles with a combined seven rookies expected to start, the highest for an ACC game this year.
Filipowski is one of four freshmen starting for Duke and Mintz is joined by rookie forwards Chris Bell and Maliq Brown in SU’s first unit. No other ACC team has multiple true freshmen in their regular starting five.
The matchup against Duke begins a critical three-game stretch toward SU’s chances of garnering consideration for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
Syracuse enters at No. 97 in the NCAA Net Rankings with Duke representing a Quad 2 matchup and next week’s games at Clemson (Feb. 22) and at Pittsburgh (Feb. 25) each classified as Quad 1. The Orange is a combined 2-8 in Quads 1-2, per the NCAA Net formula, and winless in five Quad 1 chances.
Syracuse and Duke are tied with Wake Forest for sixth place in the conference standings.
HAMLIN TO ATTEND DUKE GAME
Syracuse-area businessman Adam Weitsman confirmed on his Instagram page that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be his special guest for the SU-Duke game Saturday.
Hamlin has made multiple public appearances in recent weeks, including at Super Bowl LVII last Sunday. He was resuscitated on the field after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest when the Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.
Weitsman has hosted several prominent celebrities and athletes in his court-side seats, including NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen of the Bills and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season.
ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale is also slated to be on the call for his first Dome appearance in six years, while a host of former SU standouts have confirmed plans to attend such as Dave Bing, Demetris Nichols, Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, and Cole Swider.
GIRARD III RISING THE CHARTS
Joe Girard III scored 14 points and made a pair of 3-point field goals for SU in its 75-72 victory over No. 22/23 North Carolina State on Tuesday to continue climbing both all-time charts for the Orange.
The Glens Falls native ended the victory with 1,565 career points and 283 career 3-pointers to move into 19th on SU’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Todd Burgan, Roosevelt Bouie, and Brandon Triche during the win.
He also overtook Andy Rautins for the No. 3 position in school history for 3-pointers, trailing only his assistant coach, Gerry McNamara, and former teammate, Buddy Boeheim.
SEASON TICKETS ON SALE
The SU men’s and women’s basketball teams each announced this week that season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign are now on sale.
They can be purchased online (cuse.com/tickets), by phone (888-366-3849) or by visiting the JMA Wireless Dome Box Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.