SYRACUSE — The focus of the Syracuse-Duke college men’s basketball series will shift from Hall of Fame coaches to marquee freshmen Saturday night.

Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz and Duke center Kyle Filipowski will take center-stage amid several newcomers in the first Atlantic Coast Conference clash between the teams since the retirement of Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, a well-noted friend of Orange coach Jim Boeheim.

