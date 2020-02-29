SYRACUSE — While megastars Tom Brady and Jimmy Fallon sat next to the Syracuse University men’s basketball bench, the North Carolina duo of Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks shined the brightest amid an electric atmosphere Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
Brooks tallied a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds, Anthony made seven 3-point field goals for 25 points to go with seven assists, and the Tar Heels claimed a 92-79 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Orange in its Dome season finale in front of 29,312 fans.
Bourama Sidibe finished with season highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds for SU, while Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes added 22 and 19 points, respectively.
The Orange (16-13 overall, 9-9 ACC) will next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boston College in the first of two road games to end the regular season.
Christian Keeling added 18 points for North Carolina (12-17, 5-13), which made a season-high 11 shots from behind the 3-point arc and raced out to a 16-point lead in the first half, holding off SU comeback bids to spoil an otherwise festive afternoon.
“It was disappointing to lose the last game in the Dome on senior night and with everything going on,” Buddy Boeheim said. “We needed that win more than anything.”
The Orange retired the jersey of program icon John Wallace at halftime and introduced other prominent team alumni during the game, which was the last for the men’s team under the familiar Dome-style roof that has topped the venue since it opened in 1980.
NFL stars Brady and Julian Edelman sat courtside next to the SU bench along with comedian and host of the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, the latter of which received a roaring ovation from the NCAA’s second largest on-campus crowd of the season and even took his turn at conducting the SU band.
The SU-Duke game on Feb. 1 in the Dome was packed with 31,458 fans to represent the season high, and SU possesses the seven highest-attended games thus far while securing the NCAA attendance title.
“The fans have been tremendous all year, the support has been as good or maybe better than it’s ever been,” 44th-year SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “We just haven’t played as well at home as we would have liked to. ... It was great to have (those stars) there, it was a great atmosphere, we just haven’t played as well as we need to at home.”
The Tar Heels engineered a 16-0 run midway through the first half to jump out to a 33-17 advantage with five minutes left before the Orange came storming back.
Buddy Boeheim scored seven points during a 9-0 run and SU outscored UNC, 18-6, over the final five minutes of the half to trim its deficit to 40-35 at the break. Boeheim scored 15 of his team-high 22 in the first half and played nearly 38 minutes after entering as a game-time decision. The sophomore shooting guard left the previous game with a sprained ankle in the first half and didn’t return.
Anthony took over in the second half to help the Tar Heels maintain their edge. He made five 3-pointers and scored 18 of his 25 after halftime, twice hitting from deep on back-to-back possessions to erase any chances for a comeback threat by the Orange over the final 14 minutes.
North Carolina finished 11-for-26 on 3-pointers for a season high, including 9-for-14 in the second half, and entered ranked 336th in the NCAA and last in the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (.288). The Tar Heels also went 15-for-17 on free throws and recorded an assist on 25 of their 33 field goals.
“Everything looks better when the ball goes in the basket,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “I thought that was the key to the game, to say the least.”
The Tar Heels won their second straight after enduring a seven-game losing streak, the second longest drought in program history.
The Orange has also struggled, losing six of its last nine games and is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the third time in six years, which would represent the worst stretch during Boeheim’s tenure as head coach. SU and UNC each have more than 12 regular-season losses for the first time in the Boeheim era.
Syracuse will wrap up the regular season with two road games this week — 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boston College and 4 p.m. next Saturday at Miami (Fla.) — aiming to build momentum for a needed strong showing in the upcoming ACC Tournament.
“We know what we’re capable of and know that we can do it,” Hughes said. “Everyone’s just got to take a breath and take it one day at a time.”
