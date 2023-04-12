SYRACUSE — J.J. Starling formalized his transfer to the Syracuse University men’s basketball team by signing his national letter of intent, per a team statement Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard who grew up in Baldwinsville had verbally committed to join SU on March 14 after one season at Notre Dame.
Starling was the No. 4 player overall in the 247Sports transfer rankings as of Tuesday. He is expected to step directly into a starting role for the Orange in the first season under new head coach Adrian Autry.
Starling averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while starting 24 of 28 games for the Fighting Irish, garnering a selection on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman Team.
He starred at Baldwinsville, surpassing the 1,000-point milestone and becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer as a sophomore before playing his final two high school seasons at La Lumiere School in Indiana.
