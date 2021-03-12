The Syracuse University men’s basketball team cleared COVID-19 protocol Friday and will not be affected by the positive test on the Virginia team revealed earlier in the day, according to a statement from SU Athletics.
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack confirmed Friday evening that all program members who traveled to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., returned negative COVID-19 tests after Thursday’s game against Virginia and will not be required to quarantine.
The top-seeded Cavaliers beat the No. 8 Orange, 72-69, in Thursday’s ACC quarterfinals, but Virginia forfeited its semifinal game scheduled for Friday against Georgia Tech due to a positive coronavirus test in the program.
“After consultation with and approval from the Onondaga County Health Department, we can confirm that all Tier 1 individuals have tested negative following yesterday’s game against Virginia, additionally, no member of the program will be required to enter quarantine,” Wildhack said in Friday’s release.
“We are grateful for the ACC’s rigorous testing and public health protocols, which include the use of Knexon digital proximity technology. Syracuse continues to follow ACC and NCAA testing protocols, which has included daily COVID tests that began prior to the start of the ACC Tournament.”
Virginia’s semifinal game was canceled due to ACC safety protocol Friday morning, and it was reported by CBS Sports later that afternoon that the positive test came from a player who had taken the court against SU the day prior. Georgia Tech advanced to Saturday night’s ACC title game.
The Cavaliers were the second team forced out of the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. Duke was forced to cancel its ACC quarterfinal game against Florida State slated for Thursday due to a positive test in the program, and the Blue Devils announced they would not compete again this season.
“To not be able to play, I can’t imagine it,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said after Thursday’s game when asked about Duke’s cancelation.
“I think we’ve been very fortunate to get all these games in, to have a good season,” he added. “The players have done an unbelievable job of isolating themselves. I mean, it’s 75 degrees out here and we’ve been in the hotel since we got (to Greensboro). It’s very difficult and I think the players have been great.”
The only concern entering the weekend for Syracuse (16-9) will be its place in the NCAA at-large bubble picture.
The Orange held the No. 39 NCAA NET Ranking on Friday and had moved to the top team among the “Last Four In,” on ESPN’s Joe Lunardi bracket projections. Syracuse was also in the field as part of the “First Four,” on the latest forecast by CBS bracketology expert, Jerry Palm, on Friday morning.
No. 11 Kansas was forced to withdraw from the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday following a positive COVID-19 test.
Friday night’s semifinal between the second-seeded Jayhawks (20-8) and third-seeded Texas was canceled, with the No. 13 Longhorns (18-7) advancing to today’s title game against Baylor or Oklahoma State.
The Jayhawks’ status for next week’s NCAA Tournament is now unclear due to quarantine rules — jeopardizing the nation’s longest active streak of appearances. Kansas has appeared in each of the past 30 tourneys.
All Tier 1 participants on every team — players, coaches and members of the traveling party — must exhibit seven negative COVID-19 tests before arriving in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.
Head coach Bill Self said the Jayhawks will continue their preparations for the Big Dance.
Two Kansas players, big men David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna, did not travel with the team to Kansas City due to COVID-19 protocols.
North Carolina A&T, one of the favorites to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament, was forced to pull out of its scheduled Friday game due to a positive test for COVID-19 in the program.
Norfolk State (15-7), which was scheduled to play North Carolina A&T (11-10) in a MEAC semifinal game Friday in Norfolk, Va., earned a walkover into Sunday’s final. Norfolk State earned an 87-58 victory over North Carolina Central in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
North Carolina A&T ended the regular season with three straight wins to get over the .500 mark. The school was seeking its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013.
Norfolk State’s final-round opponent will be either Coppin State or Morgan State, who were to square off Friday night in what will now be the only semifinal game.
