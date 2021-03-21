Buddy Boeheim scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half to lift the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the 20th time in the 45-year coaching tenure of his father, Jim Boeheim.
Buddy Boeheim led four players in double figures to help the 11th-seeded Orange hold on for the 75-72 victory over No. 3 West Virginia on Sunday in the Midwest Region second round at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Syracuse (18-9) advanced to face second-seeded Houston (26-3) on Saturday at a time to be determined in the Sweet 16. The Cougars claimed a 63-60 comeback victory over No. 10 Rutgers in the second round.
“These guys deserve all the credit in the world,” Jim Boeheim said afterward. “They’re a tough bunch and they’ve earned it. It is really hard to make the Sweet 16, look around, look at some of the teams that are out (of the tournament).”
Joseph Girard III, Quincy Guerrier, and Marek Dolezaj each contributed 12 points for SU.
Sean McNeil scored 23 points, including a 7-for-14 mark on 3-pointers, to lead West Virginia (19-10).
Buddy Boeheim finished 8-for-17 from the field and 6-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc to pass assistant coach and mentor Gerry McNamara (11) for most 3-pointers through two games in an NCAA Tournament by an SU player.
Boeheim has made 13 combined from deep after connecting for seven in a 30-point outing in the first-round victory over San Diego State on Friday night.
The 6-foot-6 junior shooting guard said McNamara spoke to him at halftime and encouraged him to keep shooting after 1-for-6 showing for three points in the first half.
“He’ll always be the best shooter to ever come to Syracuse,” Buddy Boeheim said of McNamara. “Just getting to work with him every day is a dream come true for me, before I even touch the court and get to play in a game, just being around him and getting knowledge from him. At halftime, he came up and said: ‘Keep shooting, you’re the best shooter on the planet.’ He knows how to motivate me and knows I need confidence sometimes.”
Girard III finished 4-for-8 on 3-pointers and scored all 12 of his first points in the first half. He added seven assists and six rebounds overall.
Dolezaj added five rebounds and five assists, and he played the final 12 minutes with four personal fouls.
The Orange made 14 of 31 attempts from behind the arc overall, finishing one shy of the program tournament-record of 15 established in Friday night’s first-round win over sixth-seeded San Diego State.
The matchup between Boeheim and Bob Huggins marked the second all-time between two coaches in the 900-win club, joining the clash between Boeheim and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski in 2018.
Jim Boeheim improved to 6-1 against the Mountaineers during Huggins’ tenure but they last played in 2012 as members of the Big East.
Syracuse reached the round of Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons as the No. 11 seed. They also reached the Final Four as No. 10 seed in 2016.
“He continues to do it, he’s one of the best coaches in sports, there’s no doubt about it,” Buddy Boeheim said of his dad afterward. “There is no one better. I think he continues to prove that, and there’s no better feeling than helping bring him to another Sweet 16.”
