Buddy Boeheim admittedly doesn’t remember much as a 3-year-old observer during the Syracuse University men’s basketball 2003 national championship, but has been a first-hand witness to recent unforgettable NCAA Tournament runs by the Orange.
The SU junior shooting guard is now aiming to produce his own postseason to remember beginning tonight against a formidable Mountain West Conference favorite.
The 11th-seeded Syracuse Orange (16-9 overall) will face the sixth-seeded and No. 16/18-ranked San Diego State Aztecs (23-4) in the NCAA Tournament first-round Midwest Region matchup at about 9:40 tonight.
The game will be played at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse at Indianapolis — the host site of the championship game from the iconic 1986 basketball film “Hoosiers” — and will be televised on CBS.
Boeheim, who enters the big dance off a career high to cap the best stretch of his three-year career, fondly recalled watching SU teams like the Sweet 16 squad in 2018 the year before he arrived on campus, and especially the 2013 and 2016 Final Four campaigns, earlier this week.
“That (2016 tourney) was really fun, and I still talk to those guys today,” Boeheim said. “It’s just crazy how it comes full circle and they’re texting me after games, saying they loved watching me play. I just never dreamed of it because those were the guys that were like my heroes as a kid.”
Syracuse will enter its 35th tournament in 45 seasons under Jim Boeheim, who will become the first head coach to guide a tourney team in six different decades once tonight’s game tips off. The recent scoring surge from his son, Buddy Boeheim, who wears jersey No. 35, has played a major factor.
The Orange won three of its last four games to play its way in from the at-large bubble, including two wins over fellow tourney teams while suffering its only loss on a buzzer beater to top-seeded Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
Over his last seven games, Boeheim has averaged 23.2 points and 4.4 makes from behind the 3-point arc per game on percentages of 50.4 from the field, 46.2 from deep, and 90 percent from the free-throw line. He has made all 10 of his foul shot attempts in the last three games.
He twice set new personal-best scoring outputs in that span, surpassed the career 1,000-point mark, and moved into sixth all-time in SU history for 3-point field goals with a career total of 207.
“I think his conditioning got back at the end of the year and he has just shown how he can play,” SU senior forward/center, Marek Dolezaj said. “I think he can play better than this, I just hope he can keep improving and he’s going to help us a lot.”
Boeheim was named to the All-ACC Tournament first team as the only SU player to garner that accolade in their eight seasons in the league. His performance capped off a whirlwind four-month span that included two program pauses of 10-plus days due to COVID-19 protocol.
Boeheim tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas during the second team hiatus — his father was among multiple positive tests in the program during the initial pause in November — and the younger Boeheim battled fatigue while working his way back into the top form he displayed down the stretch.
“It was just a crazy year and you just have to look back on it and be proud that we get a chance to play in the best tournament in all of sports,” Buddy Boeheim said.
The Aztecs are favored by three points and despite SU’s recent turnaround, will present an imposing first-round obstacle. The Mountain West Conference regular-season and tournament champions enter on a 14-game win streak, the second longest nationally only to unbeaten Gonzaga.
San Diego State is 53-6 since the start of the 2019-20 season, also second only to Gonzaga in overall winning percentage, and finished 30-2 as the sixth-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 last year before the NCAA Tournament was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Aztecs will test the Orange with their strong 3-point shooting, rebounding and defense. During their win streak, the Aztecs shot better from 3-point range (38.6 percent) than their opponents did from the field (38.1). They are also outrebounding teams by an average margin of 7.4 and have forced 15.1 turnovers per game from opponents in that stretch.
“They’re a well-balanced team,” Jim Boeheim said. “They can score inside and outside, they can hurt you on the boards, hurt you in the post area, and they shoot the ball with multiple guys on the 3-point line. That’s always a dangerous team to play against.”
San Diego State is one of several programs shedding the mid-major label in recent years.
The Aztecs made their 88th appearance in the AP Poll since the 2010-11 season this past week, coincidentally matching the number of times SU has been ranked to tie for the 18th-most among Division I teams in that span.
Prior to this past decade, SU had 462 appearances in the poll while SDSU had never been ranked.
Over the past 10 years, the Aztecs have 12 NCAA Tournament wins in six appearances while SU has 16 victories in eight tourney trips.
