SYRACUSE — Former Section 3 stars Jimmy Boeheim and Symir Torrence were among the many new faces introduced Friday afternoon at media day for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team in the Melo Center.
The Syracuse-area natives were joined by Cole Swider as the trio of offseason transfer additions poised to play a significant role in the SU rotation, who along with incoming freshman Benny Williams, all wore the SU jersey for the first time then debuted for fans at the “Orange Tip-Off,” a few hours later in the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim credited all four prominent newcomers for adapting quickly and covered numerous other topics, such as recruiting and thoughts on his eventual retirement, in the first press conference of his 46th season at the helm.
Syracuse will start its exhibition slate by hosting Pace at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Carrier Dome and begin the regular season against Lafayette on Nov. 9 in the same location.
“The transition for the four guys who weren’t here last year has been really good, they really fit in,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “Obviously, we lost two forwards and a guard who really contributed a lot last year, but we were able to pick up guys in the portal who fit exactly into those positions, so I think the overall effect was good.”
Torrence, the junior guard and Syracuse Academy of Science product who transferred from Marquette, said he was emotional putting his jersey on earlier in the day and called it a “childhood dream come true,” to start anew with the Orange.
He pointed to his past connections with SU coaches in recruiting, ties to other players on the team and a desire to return home as reasons he chose SU after entering the transfer portal.
“The No. 1 thing was relationships,” Torrence said. “Who am I closest to and who could I most trust? That’s really what the world is all about, who can you go into a team and bond with and create amazing chemistry. I’ve known the coaches for a long time, since childhood, and I’ve known a lot of the players on the team since I was little, and it was just the right fit.”
Jim Boeheim referred to Swider, a 6-foot-9 and 220-pound Villanova transfer, as one of the best shooting forwards he has ever brought in and believes that 6-foot-8 freshman forward Benny Williams is progressing at a good pace.
Jimmy Boeheim — the 6-foot-8 and 225-pound graduate senior from Fayetteville who transferred to SU after three seasons at Cornell — is the other new forward expected to contribute immediately.
“It’s been great, initially it was surreal, that’s the word I keep using and I feel like it’s the best way to describe it,” said Jimmy Boeheim, Jim’s son. “As we’re moving on through the week, it’s becoming normal and I’m really finding my rhythm here. I’m just trying to enjoy each day, get better each day, and help this team as much as I can every day.”
The influx is expected to join the returning starting backcourt of Joe Girard III and Buddy Boeheim, along with centers Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards, and possibly Frank Anselem as fixtures in the SU rotation.
Sidibe is back for his fifth year after missing most of last season with a knee injury. He sat out Friday’s scrimmage and skills challenge event for spectators and missed the last 8-to-10 days of practice, Boeheim said, but is expected back early next week.
Boeheim added that Swider has also missed recent practice time with an ankle injury, but is expected back at full health by Tuesday.
The longtime SU coach also touched on recruiting the day after SU landed a verbal commitment from top-60 forward Chris Bunch to cap off a five-player class for 2022.
“We can’t talk specifically, but it’s the best recruiting class we’ve ever had, period,” Boeheim said. “It may not have a superstar, doesn’t have Carmelo, but top to bottom, the five players we have are way underrated. … When you look at balance in a recruiting class, it’s hard to get one guy at every position, and we did that.”
Boeheim, who turns 77 on Nov. 17, said that he has had “zero thoughts,” on plans for his eventual retirement when asked about speculation that he would look to step down when his sons leave the program. The Hall of Fame coach referenced Warren Buffet, who is the active chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at age 91.
“I’ve never really thought about it,” Jim Boeheim said. “The absolute truth is I coach this team and recruit the same way I have for 20 years, and 15 years ago people sat in this room and asked if I was going to retire. … I feel great. If I was 60 years-old, would anybody think: ‘Are you retiring?’”
He added: “I have the same feeling coaching today that I had when I started, in my 20th year, whatever. If you can do the job and you like doing the job, why not do the job? I don’t have an answer for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.