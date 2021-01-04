The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returned to full team practices Sunday night and is expected to host a pair of games this week at the Carrier Dome following a two-week pause to comply with COVID-19 protocol.
The Orange announced its second pause in team activities this year Dec. 21 due to positive test results in the University of Buffalo program. Syracuse hosted Buffalo in its most recent game Dec. 19.
Syracuse is slated to host Pittsburgh at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Carrier Dome in its first game since the Orange beat the Bulls, 107-96, in overtime more than two weeks ago at the Dome.
SU was initially slated to host Florida State on Wednesday but announced Pittsburgh as a replacement Sunday night due to a coronavirus-related pause by the Seminoles forcing a postponement of the original matchup.
The new outing between the Orange and the Panthers will be televised on the ACC Network and helps SU avoid another delay in its return to the court following postponed games against Notre Dame (Dec. 22), Wake Forest (Dec. 30), and North Carolina (Jan. 2) during the recent stoppage.
On Monday morning, Syracuse announced that its upcoming nonconference game against former Big East rival Georgetown will tip off at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome and be televised on ESPN2.
The Orange is 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference during coach Jim Boeheim’s 45th season at the helm despite the pair of full pauses on team activities over the last two months.
Syracuse also endured an additional stretch of three games in early December with just 10 scholarship players available, including the absence of starting guard Buddy Boeheim due to contract tracing protocol.
SU-VIRGINIA WOMEN’S GAME POSTPONED
The 22nd-ranked Syracuse women’s basketball team announced that its game against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after the announcements of a positive test within the SU program on Dec. 27 and within the Virginia program Dec. 30, per the team statement from SU. The ACC office will determine a makeup date.
Team activities are paused for the SU women’s program as it adheres to public health guidelines and works with county and state health officials along with the ACC Medical Advisory Group.
The next scheduled game for the Orange is 2 p.m. Sunday against Notre Dame at the Carrier Dome.
The team last played Dec. 20 at Boston College and called off a nonconference game against Morgan State on Dec. 28 before postponing ACC games against North Carolina (Dec. 31) and Virginia.
