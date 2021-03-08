Syracuse University men’s basketball forward Quincy Guerrier was selected to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team and teammate Alan Griffin received honorable mention from league coaches and select media members Monday.
Syracuse (15-8 overall, 9-7 ACC) is the eighth seed and scheduled to begin play in the ACC Tournament at noon Wednesday against No. 9 North Carolina State in the Greensboro Coliseum at Greensboro, N.C. The second-round matchup will be televised on the ACC Network.
Guerrier finished the regular season with averages of 14.5 points and nine rebounds, posting a team-high seven double-doubles for the second most in the ACC while starting all 23 games.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore ranked second in the conference for rebound average, 11th in blocks (1.1 per game), and eighth with a field goal percentage of 49.8.
Griffin — the 6-foot-5 junior forward in his first season at SU since transferring from Illinois — enters the postseason with averages of 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. He has produced eight 20-point outings and reached double figures in 18 of 23 games, including 22 starts.
Griffin is making an average of 2.3 shots from behind the 3-point arc per game to rank sixth in the ACC. He is also 10th in field-goal percentage (44.4) and scoring, 15th in rebounds, fourth in blocks (1.8 per game) and 14th in steals (1.4).
Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright was named ACC Player of the Year and was joined on the first team by Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie, Carlik Jones of Louisville, Matthew Hurt of Duke and Sam Hauser from Virginia.
Virginia Tech’s Mike Young was named ACC Coach of the Year, while Scottie Barnes of Florida State was honored as both Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.
Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado was named Defensive Player of the Year and Duke’s Hurt garnered Most Improved Player honors.
The All-ACC second team consisted of Alvarado, Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech), Jay Huff (Virginia), M.J Walker (Florida State) and Aamir Simms (Clemson).
Guerrier was one of six players on the All-ACC third team due to a tie in total votes by the last two players selected — Barnes and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot. They were joined by RaiQuan Gray (Florida State), Isaiah Wong (Miami, Fla.) and Prentiss Hubb (Notre Dame).
The other six players to garner honorable mention along with Griffin were Michael DeVoe (Georgia Tech), Kihei Clark (Virginia), David Johnson (Louisville), Nate Laszewski (Notre Dame), Jericole Hellems (N.C. State) and Tyrece Radford (Virginia Tech).
