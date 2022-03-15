Syracuse University graduate forward Jimmy Boeheim was named First Team Academic All-America on Tuesday as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
He joins Danny Schayes (1981) as the only SU players to garner first team honors. Canton’s Hal Cohen (1979), Rick Dean (1967), Dennis DuVal (1973), Craig Forth (2005) and Bill Smith (1971) all received second-team honors for the Orange while Forth (2004) and George Hicker (1968) are third-team recipients from SU.
Boeheim is enrolled in a master’s program in education at Syracuse after graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business from Cornell last spring.
He started all 33 games and averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in his lone season for the Orange after transferring from the Big Red. He was named Second Team Academic All-America in 2018-19 while still at Cornell.
Jimmy Boeheim was also named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament second team. He averaged 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two tourney games.
