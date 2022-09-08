SUNY Cantron logo

CANTON — Dylan Seikel, a former NCAA Division III assistant coach at St. John Fisher University, has been named the next SUNY Canton Head men’s basketball coach, replacing Shiva Senthil, who left to take the head coaching job at Oberlin.

Seikel spent the past four seasons as the Cardinals top assistant where the teams went 67-27.

