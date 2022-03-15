CANTON — SUNY Canton senior Andrew Fitch was named to the D3Hoops.com All-Region team Tuesday.
Fitch was named to the third-team. He was named the North Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in his career and made the first team in the NAC for the second time.
Fitch ranks fifth all-time in NCAA Division III career blocked shots with 372. He ranked first nationally this season with 4.36 blocks-per- game.
He also holds the school record in career blocked shots and rebounds (862).
