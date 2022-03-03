POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam sophomore men’s basketball player Tyrese Baptiste has been named to the All-State University of New York Athletic Conference’s first team.
Baptiste, who hails from Brooklyn, led the Bears in scoring and rebounding this season. The center’s 15.7 points-per-game ranked fifth in the SUNYAC. His 12.3 rebounds-per-game were second best in the conference and 13th best in the nation. Baptiste scored a season-high 26 points in a 77-66 home win over Buffalo State on January 23.
In his two seasons, he has averaged 13.6 ppg. and 11.4 rpg.
