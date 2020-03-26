POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball sophomore Isaiah Brown has been selected to the D3hoops.com All-American third team.
Brown, who was named an NABC All-America second team selection last week, led SUNYAC in scoring with 24.2 points per game and was fifth in rebounds at 8.6 pg.
Brown, also named the D3hoops.com East Region Player of the Year last week, is the first Potsdam men’s basketball player to receive All-America status in 31 years.
