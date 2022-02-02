Cole Swider scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half to lead a balanced comeback victory for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
All five SU starters contributed at least 16 points and accounted for all the offensive output to lead the Orange to an 89-82 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Wednesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Syracuse (11-11 overall, 5-6 ACC) will next face Louisville at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
Swider finished 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc, connecting from deep with one minute and 41 seconds left to push the Orange advantage to 86-82 to fend the Wolfpack (10-13, 3-9).
Swider is a combined 15-for-20 overall and has made all six of his 3-point field goal attempts over the last two games to help SU to back-to-back wins averaging 91.5 points per game.
“It’s really Cole Swider,” SU coach Jim Boeheim told ESPN afterward. “The last two games, we lost these games earlier in the year and he was struggling. Tonight, the shots he made, he didn’t even take these shots (earlier this season), and these weren’t open shots tonight, they were under pressure.”
Syracuse made its first 11 shot attempts in the second half to take advantage and held on to snap a four-game ACC road losing streak. The Orange had lost its last six games away from the Dome overall.
Jesse Edwards matched Swider for the team lead with 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting to go with three blocks.
Joe Girard III added 18 points and eight assists, while Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, for Syracuse.
The Orange is one of two NCAA Division I teams with all five starters averaging double figures.
“Everybody on our team right now is playing really well on offense, that’s what we’re doing,” Jim Boeheim said. “We’re really a good offensive team now, and our defense is good in spots.”
Freshman guard Terquavion Smith scored a game-high 25 points, powered by a 7-for-15 mark from behind the arc, for North Carolina State.
The Wolfpack connected 10 of 20 from deep before halftime for its highest 3-point total in any half this season but was unable to keep up with SU’s second-half scoring output.
Dereon Seabron delivered 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Wolfpack.
