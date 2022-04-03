Cole Swider will forego a final year of eligibility for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team and declare for the NBA draft with plans to sign with an agent.
The 6-foot-9 senior forward made the announcement with a social media post Sunday, thanking coaches and teammates before confirming that he will enter the draft with representation after consulting with his family and SU coach Jim Boeheim.
“I was welcomed by a great group of guys, taught by a Hall of Fame coach and his great staff, and supported by all of Orange Nation,” Swider expressed as part of a written statement.
“I’ll be forever thankful for the opportunities Syracuse provided. I believe it is time to challenge myself at the next level.”
Swider started all 33 games in his lone season at SU after transferring from Villanova. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while connecting on 81 3-pointers at 41 percent. Swider shot 86 percent on free throws and played 34.5 minutes per game.
Swider’s departure leaves SU with one scholarship opening.
