The Syracuse University men’s basketball team landed hometown product and highly-coveted guard JJ Starling via transfer Tuesday.
Starling, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, confirmed plans to join SU after one season at Notre Dame with On3 Sports, which had him as the top-rated player to enter the transfer portal that opened Monday.
Starling grew up in Baldwinsville and starred for the Bees until playing his final two high school seasons at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind. He was a McDonald’s High School All-American and a consensus five-star recruit in the 2022 class.
Starling told On3 Sports in his announcement that he identified SU as a great fit and has a very strong relationship with new head coach, Adrian Autry.
“The coaching staff at Cuse are people I know I can put my trust in to handle and manage my career the right way,” Starling told the outlet. “Also, being able to play on one of the biggest stages in college basketball is noteworthy, and being able to have my parents and other relatives alongside me and come out to my games and support me sounds amazing.”
The intriguing addition of Starling is the first domino to fall in the SU offseason.
Starling’s immediate fit will be more clear following decisions by the incumbent starting backcourt of Judah Mintz and Joe Girard III.
Mintz garnered All-ACC honorable mention as a freshman and could potentially explore entering the NBA Draft, while Girard III could return for an added year of eligibility allotted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starling could slot into either starting role if needed after averaging 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman for the Fighting Irish.
He noted to On3 Sports that he believes the Orange’s desire to push the ball in transition and play up-tempo is a good stylistic fit.
He was initially recruited by SU out of high school and along with Notre Dame, also received offers from Duke, Miami, Alabama, Maryland, and St. John’s, among others.
