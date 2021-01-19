SYRACUSE — Joe Girard III and Buddy Boeheim scored their respective season highs to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team snap a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak Tuesday night at the Carrier Dome.
Girard III and Boeheim each finished with 23 points to lead all scorers and help the Orange beat the Miami Hurricanes, 83-57, with no fans present due to state COVID-19 mandates.
Syracuse improved to 8-4 overall and 2-3 in the league and will next host Virginia Tech at noon Saturday in the same location.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim intimated afterward that each member of his previously struggling starting backcourt — Girard III and Buddy Boeheim — tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season. The Orange has paused team activities on two separate occasions and ruled out multiple players, including Buddy Boeheim, for an additional three-game stretch to comply with coronavirus protocol.
“Both Joe and Buddy were out with it, so they were out,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward. “They were sick, and they were out. Everybody knows this happens and knows that they were, but then they expect them to come back and play like nothing ever happened and it just doesn’t work that way.”
Girard III broke out of his recent slump to finish 8-for-15 overall and 5-for-9 on 3-point field goals. In the previous two games, the sophomore guard from Glens Falls shot a combined 2-for-11 to score eight total points, which he eclipsed in the first half on Tuesday night.
Buddy Boeheim shot 9-for-16 overall and 4-for-8 from behind the 3-point arc. The duo posted their highest combined point total, most combined 3-pointers, and best combined field goal percentage (54) of the season.
“Buddy and I don’t like making excuses, we like competing, so I don’t want to speak for him, but I know for myself and I’m guessing for him, we just love playing, whether we’re sick or hurt, anything like that, we’re going to go out there and give it 100 percent,” Girard III said. “I think we’d be lying if we didn’t say we were progressively getting better, you just got to stay patient.”
Girard III, who was the only SU player made available to media after the game, provided further insight into his bout with the illness. The sophomore experienced a loss of taste and smell, had a sore throat for several days and “felt pretty sick.”
His parents and the SU medical staff were initially concerned due to his history with asthma, according to Girard III, but he said that he now feels close to 100 percent healthy as he tries to regain his top conditioning form. Girard III did pushups and situps during his isolation period while fighting fatigue and has been taking regular walks around the neighborhood each day since being cleared.
“I think the biggest thing for me, and I think Buddy said the same thing, is that you’re so tired,” Girard III said. “The disease just made me really tired, and even up until now, there are days where I’m waking up and getting out of bed and if I sit back down, I feel like I could fall back asleep any time.”
Quincy Guerrier generated 18 points on an 8-for-10 performance to go with eight rebounds, and the Orange won its first conference game since claiming a 101-63 victory over Boston College on Dec. 12.
Jesse Edwards played a career-high 22 minutes — surpassing his season total entering the matchup — and provided seven points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. His production was needed with starter Marek Dolezaj limited by foul trouble and held scoreless.
Freshman point guard Kadary Richmond supplied eight assists and five steals off the bench for SU, which shot 52 percent from the floor to finish better than 50 percent for the fourth time this year.
Isaiah Wong and Anthony Walker scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Hurricanes (6-7, 2-6).
The Orange started sluggish by missing nine of its first 10 shot attempts to fall behind 11-2 four minutes into the game but utilized a 23-3 run to take command and outscored Miami, 34-11, over the final 13 minutes of the first half to build a 36-22 advantage at the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.