SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball fans had nothing to boo Saturday except for Pete Davidson.
Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards scored 19 points each and the Orange never trailed en route to a dominant 92-69 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Louisville Cardinals in front of 23,298 fans in the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse (12-11 overall, 6-6 ACC) established the highest attendance mark in NCAA Division I for the second straight week and claimed its third straight victory. SU will next play at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boston College.
The Orange shot 55 percent from the floor and made 12 of 23 from behind the 3-point arc to extend its recent scoring surge.
“The improvement that we have made on offense and continue to make is really the key for the rest of the year, we just have to keep getting better there,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “I think our offense is in a good place and we just have to keep playing well on the defensive end.”
Joe Girard III poured in 15 points, Jimmy Boeheim added 14 and Cole Swider contributed 11 as all five SU starters reached double figures in back-to-back games.
Syracuse is averaging 91.6 points over its last three outings while shooting better than 55 percent from the floor and 50 percent from deep in each win.
The Orange made its first eight shots on Saturday and went 8-for-15 from behind the arc in the first half to build a 43-26 halftime advantage that they easily maintained the rest of the way.
“We’ve been really balanced, and guys are making shots, too, that’s a big thing I think,” SU forward Jimmy Boeheim said. “We got some of these looks earlier in the year, but I think we’re doing a better job getting more consistent and better looks. The offense just feels like it’s flowing better and we’re playing with a lot of confidence.”
Louisville made just 2 of its 16 attempts from deep before halftime to fall into the insurmountable hole and shot just 40 percent overall.
Jae’Lyn Withers scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals (11-12, 5-8) and went 4-for-9 from the field as the only Louisville player to shoot better than 50 percent in their fifth straight setback.
“We were really good defensively today in the first half,” Jim Boeheim said. “You could see at the end when we didn’t play defense, they can shoot. Our defense was just good, and it just makes things easier for us when our defense is good, it doesn’t put as much pressure on our offense.”
Buddy Boeheim went 5-for-9 on 3-point field goals and moved into the No. 2 spot for career 3-pointers at SU. He surpassed Trevor Cooney and Andy Rautins on the list during the victory and ended the game at 285 for his career. He now only trails assistant coach and mentor Gerry McNamara (400) on the all-time list.
Edwards went 9-for-11 to go with team highs of eight rebounds and three steals. He was lethal finishing dunks on the pick-and-roll, helping SU finish with a 36-24 edge on points in the paint. The junior center is 22-for-28 from the field over his last three games.
Syracuse played to a large and energetic fanbase for the second consecutive Saturday, establishing the top two attendance marks in the men’s college basketball season over the last eight days.
While NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was not among the spectators as he was last week for a win over Wake Forest, Syracuse-area businessman Adam Weitsman was joined by another prominent celebrity — Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.
He was introduced to the crowd to resounding boos after insulting the city in a viral video released after his previous visit while filming a movie in the area in 2018.
Former SU football coach Doug Marrone was also present along with a host of SU men’s basketball alumni. Watertown native Matt Gorman was one of the two-dozen former players recognized during a first half media timeout.
