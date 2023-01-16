Jesse Edwards re-asserted his presence inside, but the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was unable to pull off the upset and gain a needed signature victory Monday night.

Edwards scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and SU led by double digits in the second half before the 17th-ranked Miami Hurricanes stormed back to beat the Orange, 82-78, at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., to take sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.