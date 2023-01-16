Jesse Edwards re-asserted his presence inside, but the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was unable to pull off the upset and gain a needed signature victory Monday night.
Edwards scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and SU led by double digits in the second half before the 17th-ranked Miami Hurricanes stormed back to beat the Orange, 82-78, at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., to take sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Syracuse (12-7 overall, 5-3 ACC) and Miami (15-3, 6-2) entered as two of five teams tied behind first-place Clemson (15-3, 7-0) in the conference standings.
The Orange gained possession with 22 seconds left, trailing 78-76, when freshman point guard Judah Mintz drove to the basket into a double team and turned the ball over. Norchad Omier corralled the ball and made a pair of free throws to extend the Miami advantage to 80-76 with 10 seconds left and the Hurricanes held on for the victory.
Syracuse was seeking its first Quadrant-1 victory in the NCAA Net Rankings. SU fell to a combined 1-5 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents and is 0-3 against Top 25-ranked teams as it searches for quality wins ahead of March.
Edwards scored 17 of his career-best scoring output in the second half to give SU a chance down the stretch. He slammed home a put-back to extend the advantage to 55-44 just more than five minutes into the second half for SU’s largest lead.
The 6-foot-11 senior center topped his previous career high of 22 points, established on Jan. 5 last year at Miami and matched Dec. 3 against Notre Dame, and he secured his ninth double-double of the season.
Edwards entered averaging just 10 points per game over his previous six outings, down from his season average of 13.3, with a pair of single-digit scoring outputs in that span. He has maintained steady contributions despite his recent scoring dip, entering ranked fourth nationally with 2.9 blocks per game and fifth with 11 rebounds per game.
Joseph Girard III scored 21 points to go with five assists, and sophomore forward Benny Williams added 12 points as the only other SU player in double figures.
Girard III finished just 1-for-9 from deep but made his only 3-pointer with 1:24 left to cut the SU deficit to 78-76. He later drove and scored on a layup to cut Miami’s edge to 80-78 with four seconds left.
Mintz was held to a career-low three points on 1-for-7 shooting, snapping a 10-game streak of scoring in double figures for the SU freshman point guard.
Omier led the Hurricanes with 16 points and 16 rebounds, while Harlond Beverly matched for the team scoring lead with 16 points and went 8-for-8 on free throws, including a pair with three seconds left to ice the victory.
Syracuse shook off a sluggish start to take a 38-34 halftime edge. The Orange missed eight of its first nine shots and committed three turnovers in the opening four minutes to trail the Hurricanes, 11-2, with 15:57 left at the first media timeout.
Syracuse turned it over just once more and shot nearly 50 percent for the rest of the first half to gain control. Justin Taylor made a 3-pointer with 5:26 left before the intermission to push SU ahead, 26-24, for its first advantage.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.