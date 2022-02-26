SYRACUSE — The largest on-campus crowd in men’s college basketball this season, along with a record showing by the Syracuse University student section, was unable to rattle Duke on Saturday night in the Carrier Dome.
The No. 6/7th-ranked Blue Devils scored 14 unanswered points to open the game and led by double digits for the remainder to beat the Orange, 97-72, in front of 31,803 charged-up fans in the Dome.
The SU student section contained a program-record 8,335 in attendance, filling the entire area behind the basket closest to the home bench.
The Orange couldn’t capitalize, falling to 15-14 overall and 9-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference ahead of a 7 p.m. game Monday at North Carolina.
“Our fans have been unbelievable, I’m so disappointed that we would play this way when so many students and fans came out, it’s just terrible, the most disappointing thing of the year that we would do that,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward. “But the fans have been good all year, they’ve been loud and noisy, they’ve tried everything they can to help us.”
Sophomore center Mark Williams scored 28 points to go with 12 rebounds as one of three players to score 20 or more for Duke (25-4, 15-3).
Paolo Banchero provided 21 points and nine assists while A.J. Griffin contributed 20 points in the victory, which marked the last time Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will guide his team in the Dome. He has announced plans to retire after the season.
The Blue Devils opened on a 14-0 run to seize control and never let up, building their advantage as high as 30 before halftime. They went 10-for-17 on 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game 15-for-32 from deep.
Banchero and Griffin each connected on their first three attempts from behind the arc over the first eight minutes, pushing Duke to a 31-9 advantage with 12 minutes left.
“They were beating us inside-outside, they were killing us in really every position, the three-balls, Banchero got going early and then Griffin, and Williams inside is really tough,” Buddy Boeheim said. “That’s why they’re a top team in the country and a Final Four team. I thought we battled to get it down to 15 or 17, but that’s not going to be good enough against that team.”
Duke finished with a 38-25 edge in rebounds and hauled in 17 offensive boards.
Buddy Boeheim scored a team-best 23 points and Joe Girard III added 18 for the Orange, which received a season-high 29 points from its bench.
Freshman forward Benny Williams posted career highs of 14 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench to provide a bright spot for SU. His scoring total Saturday topped his previous 13 games combined, and his prior career high was seven points.
Senior center Bourama Sidibe scored 11 points to provide another lift from the reserves. The previous high for SU was 16 combined bench points.
“They gave us a spark and energy,” Buddy Boeheim said. “They all contributed and that’s a really good sign moving forward because we’re going to need them.”
Syracuse went just 5-for-19 on 3-pointers and was held to 26 percent from deep for the second straight game.
Backup point guard Symir Torrence left in the first half to get stitches for a cut on his forehead. Jim Boeheim stated afterward that he was unsure of his status for Monday’s game at North Carolina.
SU starting forwards Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider struggled with Duke’s imposing interior. Swider scored two points in 13 minutes and Boeheim was held scoreless in 21 minutes, both marking season lows for their respective playing time.
Syracuse lost its second straight game and fell to 0-8 against Quad 1 teams in the NCAA Net Rankings.
Duke swept the season series, winning both games by 20 or more, and won its sixth straight over Syracuse.
