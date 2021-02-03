SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Louisville scheduled for Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome has been postponed by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The postponement follows a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within the Louisville program. The Cardinals are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is posted on theACC.com, according to the announcement.
Syracuse (10-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) is next scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Clemson.
The Orange is now up to four games postponed without a makeup date on its season schedule. The Louisville outing joins home matchups against Florida State and Clemson, and a road game at Wake Forest that were postponed earlier this year.
