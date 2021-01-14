The continued absence of Bourama Sidibe was most apparent in the Syracuse University men’s basketball loss to North Carolina this week, and as head coach Jim Boeheim repeated like a skipping record afterward, the Orange may need to overcome that void for an extended period.
Boeheim expressed in his postgame Zoom moments after suffering an 81-75 setback against the Tar Heels on Tuesday night that Sidibe will miss more time with a knee injury suffered just four minutes into the season opener. No specific timetable was provided.
The 45th-year coach echoed multiple times: “He can not play,” when asked about Sidibe’s status, after stating a few days prior that he was hopeful the starting center could return for the key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.
“I’m not a doctor, all I can tell you is he can not play,” Boeheim said.
Syracuse (7-3 overall, 1-2 ACC) is next scheduled to play at noon Saturday on the road at Pittsburgh.
Sidibe — the 6-foot-10 and 218-pound senior — underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 1 and was initially expected to miss about four weeks. He returned to SU practice earlier this month but missed last Saturday’s victory over Georgetown due to soreness in the repaired knee.
Senior forward Marek Dolezaj, who is listed at 6-foot-10 and 201 pounds, has shifted to center during the interim and averaged a team-high 35.3 minutes per game while battling more physically imposing interior players, especially in conference play.
The SU trio of young backup centers has yet to gain Boeheim’s confidence and contribute in Sidibe’s role. Sophomore Jesse Edwards (6-foot-11, 215 pounds), redshirt freshman John Bol Ajak (6-10, 215) and freshman Frank Anselem (6-10, 210), are the bottom three players in minutes played and have combined for just 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks in 64 minutes collectively.
Anselem has also missed the last two games and will miss an additional two weeks, according to Boeheim, after his return from the team’s recent pause due to COVID-19 protocol was delayed by the team medical staff. He has been with the team since it returned to practice on Jan. 3.
Boeheim said after Tuesday’s setback that SU is running out of options behind Dolezaj in the middle.
“We don’t have a plan,” Boeheim said. “We don’t have anybody that can play that position. Frank is out for at least two more weeks, we’re trying to develop Jesse in practice, (Ajak) is too small, he can’t get it done out there. We’re still working with Jesse every day. We’re hoping that he can give us some minutes in there, but he’s really the only alternative right now.”
The loss of Sidibe has affected SU on the glass, which has been among the most critical factors in deciding games this year.
The Orange has won the rebounding battle in each of its seven victories this season by an average of 41-35. Syracuse has lost the edge on the boards in each of its three losses by an average margin of 16.6, including a season-worst performance against North Carolina, which finished with a 48-31 advantage over SU.
In its two ACC losses, SU surrendered 24 offensive rebounds to UNC and 20 to Pitt for the two highest opponent outputs against the Orange this year.
Sidibe closed last season by grabbing 10 or more rebounds in six straight games for the longest stretch by an SU player in nine seasons. Forwards Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin are averaging 9.5 and 7.3 rebounds, respectively, to pace SU.
“Bourama is not here right now and we need to find ways to help Marek on the rebounds and at the center because that’s not his position,” Guerrier said, “so we need to help him, especially the guards, there were a lot of long rebounds (against UNC).”
“We’ve got to be able to finish games and be more physical,” he later added. “I think that’s the main point.”
HOYAS ON PAUSE
The Georgetown men’s basketball team announced that the team will pause activities to comply with COVID-19 protocol and called off two games Thursday, but Boeheim stated in a radio interview that it will not impact SU.
The Orange hosted the Hoyas on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, claiming a 74-69 nonconference victory.
Syracuse has paused team activities twice this season due to the coronavirus safety protocol and played an additional stretch with just 10 players available due to contact tracing.
BUDDY BECOMES TOP BOEHEIM
Syracuse junior guard Buddy Boeheim surpassed 800 career points with his first bucket last game to move past the career scoring total of his brother, Jimmy Boeheim, who is a senior forward at Cornell.
The Big Red is not playing this season due to the Ivy League canceling all winter sports. Buddy Boeheim surpassed his father’s career scoring total earlier this year. Jim Boeheim scored 745 career points from 1963-66 at SU.
ORANGE GAINS ACADEMIC HONOR
The SU men’s basketball team was represented by 10 players on the fall athletic director’s honor roll for its highest total since the recognition began in 1995.
The team’s 3.022 collective grade-point average is its best mark since that figure started being calculated in 2013.
Bourama Sidibe headlined the list with his fifth appearance, and was joined by Quincy Guerrier, Joe Girard III, Frank Anselem, Robert Braswell, Jesse Edwards, Chaz Owens, Nick Giancola, Chris LaValle, and Shane Feldman.
