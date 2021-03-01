SYRACUSE — Buddy Boeheim scored a game-high 26 points and the Syracuse University men’s basketball team held on to open March with a much-needed victory for its NCAA Tournament at-large chances.
Boeheim produced a 20-point outing for the third time in four games, and Quincy Guerrier added 18 points to lift the Orange to a 72-70 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over North Carolina to snap a two-game losing skid Monday night in a spectator-less Carrier Dome.
Syracuse (14-8 overall, 8-7 ACC) will next host Clemson at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the same location to close the regular season. SU entered the day at No 56 in the NCAA NET rankings with work needed to re-enter the at-large equation with a week before the start of the ACC Tournament.
“We know we have work to do, we let a couple games go that we needed to win, and we know that, but we’re just taking it one day at a time,” Boeheim said. “Coming into this, we were just like: ‘Why not, let’s just go play, win or lose, nothing matters, we’re going to go play and see what we can do.’ That’s just kind of the mind-set right now.”
Kadary Richmond added nine assists and four steals to go with his six points in 31 minutes off the bench for SU, but he hobbled off holding his right knee with about four minutes left and never returned.
SU coach Jim Boeheim said he was unsure afterward if it would impact his status moving forward. Richmond was tended to by trainers and had ice on his knee down the stretch but was standing and cheering on his teammates in the closing minutes.
Guerrier also limped through various points in the game’s late stages. The sophomore forward played through a leg ailment after banging his knee last game that kept him out of Sunday’s practice.
Guerrier finished 8-for-13 from the field and added six rebounds to help SU combat the imposing frontcourt of the Tar Heels.
“I didn’t think yesterday that (Quincy) would play, but he was tremendous,” Jim Boeheim said. “Great determination on some of those plays inside, you don’t usually score inside against Carolina but he got a little guy on him and he took advantage, he got down in there and finished some big plays.”
Armando Bacot tallied team highs of 18 points and 15 rebounds to pace the dominant inside presence of North Carolina (15-9, 9-6), which was coming off an upset win over No. 11 Florida State on Saturday.
The Tar Heels finished with a 53-33 edge on rebounds, including 26 offensive boards, and produced 38 points in the paint to go with 25 second-chance points.
The SU defense did enough to overcome the wide gap in production on the glass. North Carolina was held to 38 percent shooting — finishing just 4-for-20 on 3-pointers and missing its first 10 attempts from behind the arc — and committed 20 turnovers.
Buddy Boeheim went 6-for-13 from behind the arc to match his career high for total 3-pointers, helping to offset the interior mismatch and continue his best stretch of the season.
The junior shooting guard finished three points shy of his career high in scoring, which was set Feb. 22 in a victory over Notre Dame. He is averaging 22 points per game over his last four outings.
Boeheim connected on three from deep over the final 2:35 of the first half to help SU shake off a slow start and take a 34-28 edge into halftime.
“That’s just all heart (against their size), we all have to battle, and I think we did a great job of that tonight,” Buddy Boeheim said. “Everyone was in there trying to get rebounds, scrapping for it, and we did a great job on the perimeter, they didn’t get any good looks. We decided that we know they’re going to make twos, they’re going to get rebounds, and we have to just keep scoring.”
Jesse Edwards contributed eight rebounds and four steals in 24 minutes off the bench, while Marek Dolezaj delivered eight points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for SU.
The Orange improved to 12-1 at home this year entering Wednesday’s Dome finale.
Caleb Love scored 10 points to go with eight rebounds for the Tar Heels, who entered at No. 42 in the NCAA NET Rankings to represent a Quad 2 victory for the Orange.
