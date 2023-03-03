SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is approaching the ironic intersection of trying to snap an all-time losing skid while honoring the most accomplished unit in team history Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse (16-14 overall, 9-10 ACC) will host Wake Forest (18-12, 10-9) at 5 p.m. Saturday to close the regular season mired in its worst stretch — four straight losses of 17 points or more — in the last 62 years.

