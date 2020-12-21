The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has paused activities and postponed today’s scheduled home game against Notre Dame following positive COVID-19 test results among members of the University of Buffalo program, which played Syracuse this past Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse University Athletics made the announcement in a press release Monday afternoon. No makeup date was provided.
The team is working closely with Onondaga County Health Departments, state public health officials and the ACC Medical Advisory Group, to determine appropriate next steps and adhering to all public health guidelines, per the release.
“We are using an abundance of caution in this situation, as we have throughout the pandemic,” SU director of athletics John Wildhack stated. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff associated with the men’s basketball program is of the utmost importance to us.”
The Orange (6-1 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) captured a 107-96 overtime victory over the Bulls in their nonconference outing Saturday.
Its next scheduled game after Notre Dame is Dec. 30 at Wake Forest.
Syracuse lost starting shooting guard Buddy Boeheim and was down to 10 available players for a three-game stretch earlier this season following a positive test result within its own program, leading to others being ruled out for contact-tracing protocol.
The team was also forced to pause Nov. 15 for two weeks following positive test results from coach Jim Boeheim and one other team member, returning on the eve of its season opener. The Orange lost 17 planned practices in a 20-day stretch during that initial program pause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.