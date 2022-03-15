Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim took the podium next to his two sons for the last time all as members of the Orange. Emotionally drained after a crushing loss, each did their best to put a trying season into perspective.
Jim Boeheim was minutes removed from finishing the first losing campaign in his 46-year head coaching tenure, while Buddy Boeheim was out with a one-game suspension for an uncharacteristic punch to an opposing player the day prior. Jimmy Boeheim, meanwhile, had just delivered his best individual performance at SU that ultimately resulted in a deflating setback to end the underwhelming season.
Syracuse finished 16-17 overall and is out of March Madness for the first time since 2017 just a year after a storybook run to the NCAA Sweet 16.
In what seemed like the lowest point for each as that reality began to set in, the three Boeheims reflected on balancing their disappointment with appreciation for the unique family journey that they shared with a national audience.
“Well, I’ll tell you this, this is the best season I’ve ever had,” Jim Boeheim said. “I think that says enough.”
Syracuse suffered an 88-79 loss to Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 10 to finish with its worst record since going 9-16 in the 1968-69 campaign.
The Orange was ultimately unable to overcome its two most glaring shortcomings — defensive inefficiency and handling pressure defense — both looming large in late-game situations.
Syracuse lost six games after building a double-digit advantage, including three 15-point leads blown, and finished with a 3-6 record in games decided by five points or less.
The Orange is No. 211 nationally in the kenpom.com defensive efficiency ratings entering tourney play for its worst ranking in the 20 years since the advanced stats web site launched.
Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim each spoke in a conflicted tone as they expressed gratitude for living out the childhood dream playing together at SU for their dad but not meeting team expectations.
“I think once this all settles, I’ll remember that, obviously growing up so close to it I know what this program is about and I know the standard that comes with it and we didn’t live up to that this year,” Jimmy Boeheim said. “I’m going to carry that with me, too, and it weighs on me more than anything. So, it’s about trying to overcome that at some point and just appreciating those other things.”
Buddy Boeheim garnered First Team All-ACC honors and the regular-season scoring crown, scoring 19.2 points per game to go with 2.8 average 3-pointers, ranking second in the ACC for each entering national tournament play for other teams. The senior shooting guard ended his four-year career ranked 13th in team history for total points (1,765) and second in career 3-pointers (309).
Jimmy Boeheim averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his lone season at SU after transferring from Cornell.
The brothers combined with Cole Swider and Joe Girard III to form a lethal outside shooting offense, ranking 16th in kenpom efficiency while producing its highest scoring output in 12 years.
Girard (89), Buddy Boeheim (88), and Swider (81) combined for 258 makes from deep for the second-best mark by a trio in team history, trailing only Trevor Cooney (92), Michael Gbinije (91) and Malachi Richardson (79) from 2015-16.
The unit peaked when complemented by the emergence of junior center Jesse Edwards, who helped spark the Orange to a four-game winning streak before suffering a season-ending wrist injury last month. SU lost six of its final nine games after Edwards went down.
“It’s not the season we wanted and that’s obviously going to hurt forever, but besides that, there are so many good things that I got out of this season,” Buddy Boeheim said. “Playing with my big brother who helped me get here and pushed me to be better every day.”
The Orange will take on a vastly new look next year following the departure of the Boeheim brothers.
Syracuse has an incoming top-25 recruiting class of at least five players, all of whom could contribute to the expected returning core of Edwards, Girard, Symir Torrence, Benny Williams, and Frank Anselem.
Swider is also reportedly mulling returning for a fifth year to use his final season of eligibility after transferring from Villanova.
Jim Boeheim will be back to coach and has spoken of utilizing a deeper bench, playing multiple freshmen in his rotation, and even incorporating man-to-man defense, all tweaks from recent years.
That curiosity will soon overtake feelings of dismay but as the NCAA Tournament tips off this week, SU fans are left out to contemplate what could have been while searching for the bright spots from a squandered season. For many, that included witnessing one of the most unique family collaborations in sports play out through the highs and lows.
“It sucked to have to go out like that but I’m all about the journey, and the journey has been priceless,” Buddy Boeheim said. “There have been so many good moments that led up to this that I’m so thankful for and I wouldn’t trade for anything.”
