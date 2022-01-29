SYRACUSE — Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider powered a second-half resurgence to lift Syracuse University to a needed victory Saturday night with the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player on hand as part of the largest crowd in college men’s basketball this season.
Boeheim and Swider combined for 48 points overall and 31 after halftime to help the Orange beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 94-72, snapping a two-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak in front of 23,194 rowdy fans in attendance, including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Syracuse (10-11 overall, 4-6 ACC) will next play at 9 p.m. Wednesday in a road game at North Carolina State to be televised on ESPN2 with the chance to push its record back to the .500 mark.
“Buddy had a hot streak there and they just kept getting him the ball, and Cole, this is the best he’s played I think,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said.
“Our visitor from Milwaukee (Giannis) thought this team played well and talked to the team about how well they played together,” he added. “It was just a really good offensive and defensive performance, and we haven’t been able to put that together this year.”
Buddy Boeheim delivered a season-high 30 points, one shy of his career best, on 12-for-21 shooting and a 6-for-11 mark on 3-pointers to go with seven assists. He scored 18 in the second half and produced an 8-0 solo run early after the break to push SU to a lead that it never relinquished over the final 15 minutes.
Swider added 13 of his 18 points in the second half for the Orange, which outscored the Demon Deacons by a margin of 55-30 after the break to pull away from a three-point halftime deficit.
Swider went 8-for-11 from the field and made both of his attempts from deep for his most efficient outing of the year.
The senior forward dunked to push the SU advantage to 69-50 with 10 minutes and 24 seconds left and screamed in an outburst of emotion toward the student section, which was decked out in white and packed to the last row of the upper deck behind the basket closest to the SU bench.
“I think this team has been through a lot of ups and downs, lost a lot of close games, and I think everyone has counted us out, saying we’re the worst Syracuse team ever and not any good, and I still believe in this team,” Swider said. “I’m really passionate about this team and playing for this school and coach Boeheim, so that dunk to go up 19 and kind of take their hearts was huge for me and for this team.”
Syracuse bounced back from its recent shooting woes and finished 10-for-19 on 3-point field goals and shot 57 percent from the field overall in its highest scoring output against an ACC opponent this year.
Over prior back-to-back losses in the past week, SU was a combined 11-for-60 from deep and shot just 32 percent from the floor. Wake Forest entered the game as the ACC leader in field goal percentage defense (39.5) and ranked third in 3-point percentage defense (30.5).
“We’ve been very good offensively this year, except for the last two games,” Jim Boeheim said. “Duke just got us early and we missed shots, but in this game, the tempo was there, we’re a good offensive team in that situation and I thought tonight, we had the best balance.”
Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards added 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Frank Anselem scored a career-high seven points off the bench, all in the first half for SU.
Daivien Williamson scored 27 points and went 5-for-8 from behind the arc for Wake Forest (17-5, 7-4), pouring in 17 in the first half as Wake opened a 42-39 edge at the break. Damari Monsanto added 12 points, all from behind the arc, as the Demon Deacons fell to 0-5 all-time at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse split the season matchup after suffering a 77-74 overtime loss Jan. 8 at Wake Forest, improving to 10-2 in the all-time series.
Antetokounmpo received a large ovation when he was introduced to the Dome crowd and sat courtside with his brother, Thanasis, as guests of Syracuse-area businessman Adam Weitsman.
Giannis was sporting orange shoes for the outing and spoke to the SU locker room afterward, drawing praise from Jim Boeheim as “one of the nicest people I’ve come across in this business.”
