The Syracuse University men’s basketball team needs the fresh slate that accompanies the postseason coming off a soul-crushing loss that encapsulated a frustrating campaign.
The ninth-seeded Orange (15-16) will face the eighth-seeded Florida State Seminoles (17-13) to begin play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at noon Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Syracuse is 1 ½-point consensus underdog for the second-round matchup to be televised on ESPN.
The winner will advance to face top-seeded and seventh-ranked Duke (26-5) in the ACC quarterfinals at noon Thursday in the same location.
Syracuse needs at least two wins in the tourney to avoid the first losing season in the 46-year tenure of Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim.
“We’re a good team, we’re going to go down there with confidence and go out swinging, we have nothing to lose at this point,” senior guard Buddy Boeheim said after SU lost to Miami, 75-72, to close the regular season last Saturday.
“This one is going to hurt for a while, but you’ve got to flip the switch obviously and get ready for (the tournament).”
The Orange enters on a four-game losing streak to the ACC’s top four teams and reached its boiling point in the regular-season finale, surrendering a seven-point edge in the final 70 seconds in the loss to the Hurricanes.
Syracuse fell to 3-6 in games decided by five points or less, a mark that does not include an 88-79 overtime loss to North Carolina on Feb. 28. The Orange is 1-6 in its last seven such games.
Florida State, meanwhile, has won six games by a single point this season, including a 5-0 showing in ACC games with a one-point margin.
The Seminoles are the first team in ACC history to win their first five league games decided by exactly one point and have also won an NCAA-record 13 straight overtime games, including two this year.
Syracuse and Florida State split their regular-season series with the road team claiming each victory by five or less. The Orange won, 63-60, on Dec. 4 while the Seminoles captured a 76-71 victory on Jan. 15.
“The same thing all year really, I think we’re a top team really in this league, besides Duke, we’ve played everybody to the wire,” Buddy Boeheim said.
“We can make a run, definitely,” he added. “There’s no doubt, but it’s just closing out games, we can’t keep losing games like that and saying: ‘Oh, we can be this or that.’ You’ve got to win the games, especially when you’re up late.”
Syracuse will be short-handed again without center Jesse Edwards or forward Benny Williams, both of whom are out for the season, while Symir Torrence was reportedly cleared to practice and travel with the team but his status for today remains unclear.
The sixth man has missed the last two games after leaving the Feb. 26 setback against Duke upon suffering a laceration on his forehead that required stitches.
“We just have to play as hard as we can, treat it like it’s a new season, and just leave it all out there,” SU senior forward Cole Swider said.
Florida State shot 54.9 percent from the floor and went 12-for-20 from behind the 3-point arc in its victory over SU, but was limited to 4-for-30 from deep and 34.9 percent on field goals in the SU win.
The Seminoles have a decisive depth advantage — at least nine players logged double-digit minutes in each matchup against SU — and excel in the pressure defense that has caused issues for the Orange, particularly in late-game situations.
“They’re really good, they have size, they always have three of four 7-footers who are tough against the zone and have lob threats, just two really good games against them,” Buddy Boeheim said.
“They have shooters that can come in and they play really hard on defense,” he added. “They have 10 guys so they’re going to be fresh and playing with a lot of energy. They’ll be ready to go and it’s going to be a good opportunity for us to see what we can do.”
