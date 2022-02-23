Syracuse University’s comeback bid fell short Wednesday night in what was a key opportunity to spark its fading NCAA Tournament hopes.
Jimmy Boeheim scored a season-high 27 points and his brother Buddy added 20, but the Orange suffered a 79-69 setback to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball game with a crowd of 7,838 on hand at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.
Syracuse (15-13 overall, 9-8 ACC) failed to gain its first Quadrant 1 win in seven tries and will have another chance when it hosts No. 6/7 Duke at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome to be televised on ESPN.
“I thought our defense finally was able to guard a really good offensive group, especially his sons,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said afterward. “God darn are they good players, I told coach (Jim Boeheim) before the game: ‘Your sons are really good players.’ And they are.”
The Boeheim brothers topped 20 points in the same game for just the second time this season — their first since an overtime win over Indiana on Nov. 30 — but the nation’s highest-scoring sibling duo received little help during SU’s third game in a five-day span.
Cole Swider added 11 points, including a 3-for-5 mark on 3-pointers, but fellow starters Joe Girard III and Frank Anselem scored a combined two points. Girard III went 1-for-7 and missed all four attempts from deep.
Paul Atkinson posted a double-double by halftime and finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Notre Dame (20-8, 13-4). Nate Laszewski went 5-for-10 from behind the arc for 17 points, while Cormac Ryan added 16 points and Prentiss Hubb provided 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Atkinson paced the Fighting Irish to a dominant performance on the boards with a 41-28 edge in rebounds and 22-6 advantage in second-chance points.
“We got beat early inside, our centers are struggling right now defending the paint area, and we just have to do a better job there,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said.
“We’ve got to be better there, but Bourama (Sidibe) is at half speed and Frank is not ready for this, that’s why he was playing five minutes a game this year, but we’re trying to make the best of what they can do,” he later added.
Syracuse attempted a second straight double-digit comeback against Notre Dame after overcoming a 20-point deficit in the second half of their most recent matchup on Feb. 20 last season in the Dome.
Laszewski drained his fifth and final 3-pointer with 12 minutes left to cap a 13-0 run and push Notre Dame to a 58-47 advantage for its largest lead of the game.
Syracuse rallied to within two points on a pair of Bourama Sidibe free throws at 65-63 with 4:05 left, but Hubb made a crucial 3-pointer with the shot clock buzzer sounding on the other end for Notre Dame.
Swider later hit a jump shot to cut the Orange deficit to 72-69 with 1:30 left, but the Irish scored seven unanswered to close the victory.
“When we get it (down) to two, Hubb takes the only three that he made, and it’s a bad shot but it goes in, and that was the game,” Jim Boeheim said.
The Orange was held to a 6-for-23 mark on 3-pointers, snapping a seven-game streak of making 10 or more from deep. Syracuse is just 16 of 55 for a 29 percent mark from behind the arc over the last two games.
Syracuse, which had won six of its previous seven games, will next host Duke before playing Feb. 28 at North Carolina to complete a stretch of five games in 10 days. Both are classified as Quad 1 outings by the NCAA NET Ranking formula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.