Syracuse center Jesse Edwards shoots against Wake Forest on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Scott Schild/sschild syracuse.com

Syracuse University senior center Jesse Edwards was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball third team while freshman point guard Judah Mintz received honorable mention Monday.

The All-ACC awards were voted on by a 75-member panel containing 60 media members and the 15 head coaches.

