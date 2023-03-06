Syracuse University senior center Jesse Edwards was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball third team while freshman point guard Judah Mintz received honorable mention Monday.
The All-ACC awards were voted on by a 75-member panel containing 60 media members and the 15 head coaches.
Edwards ended the regular season averaging 14.5 points at a league-leading 59.1 field goal percentage. He ranked second in the conference with 10.3 rebounds and led the ACC with 2.7 blocks per game.
Mintz ranked ninth in the conference with 16.2 points per game and seventh with an average of 4.5 assists — leading ACC freshmen in both categories — while topping the league in steals per game (1.9) and making the second most free throws (137).
Mintz also finished second to Duke center Kyle Filipowski in voting for the ACC Rookie of the Year award. They were the only two players to garner votes with Filipowski holding a 68-7 advantage in total votes to take the honors.
Miami guard Isaiah Wong was voted as the ACC Player of the Year, topping Wake Forest guard and scoring champ, Tyree Appleby, by a 30-23 edge as the only players receiving double-digit vote totals.
Wong and Appleby were joined on the All-ACC first team by North Carolina center Armando Bacot, Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, and Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton.
The second team consisted of the North Carolina State duo of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner, along with Pitt’s Blake Hinson, Miami’s Jordan Miller and Filipowski of Duke.
Edwards was joined on the third team by Miami forward Norchad Omier, Clemson forward P.J. Hall, and the Virginia guard tandem of Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman.
Jeff Capel of Pittsburgh was named the ACC Coach of the Year and Nike Sibande of the Panthers was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year.
Beekman won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award and Boston College center Quinten Post was named the conference’s Most Improved Player.
Edwards garnered a spot on the All-Defensive Team and Mintz was selected to the All-Rookie Team.
Syracuse (17-14 overall) is the eighth seed for the ACC Tournament and will open against No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13) at noon Wednesday in the second round at the Greensboro Coliseum. First-round games are scheduled to begin today.
