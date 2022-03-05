SYRACUSE — What started as a celebratory senior day ended in sudden heartbreak for Buddy Boeheim and the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
Miami scored 10 unanswered points over the final one minute and 10 seconds to rally past SU for the 75-72 Atlantic Coast Conference victory in front of 23,108 fans Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.
The Orange finished the regular season at 15-16 overall and 9-11 in the ACC and is the No. 9 seed for the upcoming ACC Tournament. Syracuse will face eighth-seeded Florida State (17-13, 10-10) in the second round at noon Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Buddy Boeheim scored 30 points in the loss to secure the ACC scoring title in his final performance at the Dome.
“I don’t care what our record is or what the game was, senior day or whatever, this one hurts,” Buddy Boeheim said from the center of a somber locker room afterward.
“It really does because we were beating them the whole game, we played better than them. They’re a really good team, but we outplayed them the whole game.”
Buddy Boeheim sank a pair of free throws with 1:10 remaining to extend the SU advantage to 72-65 before Miami took over with its full-court press.
Kameron McGusty hit a pair of mid-range jump shots for Miami to cut the deficit to 72-69 with 50 seconds left, and the Hurricanes forced a turnover with their press as Joe Girard III lost the ball out of bounds near midcourt.
Jordan Miller then scored on a tip-in for Miami to cut the SU edge to 72-71, and SU turned it over again at halfcourt when Cole Swider was stripped.
Miller then tipped in a missed free throw on the other end to push Miami ahead, 73-72, and the junior guard added a pair of free throws with three seconds left to secure the victory. SU called a timeout to set up a last-second chance, but Jimmy Boeheim took the inbound pass up the court and missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“Offensively we scored enough, we stopped them enough, we lost the game because we couldn’t get the ball up the court,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “It’s embarrassing, and it shouldn’t happen, but we are not good against pressure.”
Buddy Boeheim finished 8-for-17 from the floor and 5-for-9 from behind the 3-point arc, connecting on all 10 of his free throws. The senior shooting guard matched his season high in scoring and finished one point shy of matching his career best.
He entered the day needing 30 to pass Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams for the league scoring crown. The Demon Deacons ended their regular season earlier this week. Boeheim finished the regular season with 599 total points and a scoring average of 19.3 per game.
“No one thought I would be in this position or be the player I am today, and I owe a lot of current and past players, and coaches that credit,” Buddy Boeheim said. “One day I’ll be proud of that but right now I’m pretty devastated. But it’s not bad at all for a kid that was supposed to be a walk-on.”
Joe Girard III delivered 17 points and five assists but made just 4 of 14 shot attempts. Jimmy Boeheim tallied 14 points and nine rebounds for SU.
Miller led the Hurricanes with a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds, finishing 10-for-13 while making all five foul shot attempts to pace their comeback.
McGusty scored 19 points while Isaiah Wong and Charlie Moore added 15 and 11, respectively, for Miami (22-9, 14-6), which had already clinched the double-bye as the No. 4 seed for the ACC tourney.
Miami went just 3-for-18 from deep in the victory but held a 42-16 edge on points in the paint.
Syracuse celebrated its seniors and graduates with a pregame ceremony, led by the Boeheim brothers along with Cole Swider, Bourama Sidibe, Paddy Casey, Chris LaValle, and Nick Giancola.
Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim came out together escorted by their mom, Juli, and sister, Jamie, and the group met Jim Boeheim for a family group hug when they walked onto the court.
“I didn’t try to think too much about it,” Buddy Boeheim said. “I just tried to go out there and leave it all on the floor and one more time, give it everything I had, but definitely it’s going to hit me in a few weeks that this was my last game here, the greatest place on earth. I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else these last four years.”
