The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is locked into the No. 8 seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament after results of other league games played Saturday while the Orange was idle.
Syracuse (15-8 overall, 9-7 ACC) will open play in the second round at noon Wednesday against ninth-seeded North Carolina State (13-9, 9-8) in the Greensboro Coliseum at Greensboro, N.C.
The game will be televised on the ACC Network and limited spectators will be in attendance.
The Orange swept the Wolfpack in their regular-season series, claiming a 76-73 victory on Jan. 31 in the Carrier Dome and a 77-68 win on Feb. 9 at Raleigh, N.C.
The winner will advance to face top-seeded and 21st-ranked Virginia (17-6, 13-4) in a quarterfinal game at noon Thursday in the same location on ESPN or ESPN2.
The ACC championship game is scheduled for Saturday night and The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is slated for next Sunday.
The Orange entered this weekend at No. 51 in the NCAA NET Rankings and as the top team in the “Next Four Out,” category for an at-large bid on ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracketology report released Saturday morning.
