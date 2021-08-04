The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is one of four teams competing in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 7 at Madison Square Garden.
Syracuse will face Villanova in the second game of a doubleheader, and is slated to follow a matchup between Tennessee and Texas Tech. Both games will be televised on ESPN.
The Orange has participated in the Jimmy V Classic on four occasions, twice losing to Oklahoma State (2004 and 2006) before claiming wins over Michigan State (2010) and Connecticut (2017).
Syracuse holds a 39-33 advantage over Villanova in the all-time series between former Big East foes. The Wildcats won the most recent matchup, 82-77, in overtime in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.