Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III, left, drives to the basket as Houston’s Marcus Sasser defends March 27 in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Doug McSchooler/USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is one of four teams competing in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 7 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse will face Villanova in the second game of a doubleheader, and is slated to follow a matchup between Tennessee and Texas Tech. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

The Orange has participated in the Jimmy V Classic on four occasions, twice losing to Oklahoma State (2004 and 2006) before claiming wins over Michigan State (2010) and Connecticut (2017).

Syracuse holds a 39-33 advantage over Villanova in the all-time series between former Big East foes. The Wildcats won the most recent matchup, 82-77, in overtime in 2014.

