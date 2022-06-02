College men’s basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host former Big East rival Georgetown on Dec. 10 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
The annual outing is one of two nonleague games announced by SU this week, along with a matchup against Bryant on Nov. 26 at the same location.
The Orange leads the all-time series against the Hoyas, 52-45, but Georgetown claimed a 79-75 win over visiting SU last season. The Hoyas hold the edge, 4-3, in nonleague games since SU joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013.
Other previously announced nonconference opponents consist of Lehigh (Nov. 7), Colgate (Nov. 15) and Oakland (Dec. 6), all at the Dome. The full SU schedule has yet to be released.
