College men’s basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team confirmed Monday that it will host Division II Le Moyne in an exhibition game Nov. 1 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
The Orange beat the Dolphins in their most recent preseason clash, 89-52, in 2018. Le Moyne did not compete last year due to the cancellation of winter sports by the Northeast-10 Conference amid COVID-19 concerns.
The Dolphins finished 19-9 in the 2019-20 campaign under head coach Nate Champion, who will return for his second year. The Orange is aiming to build upon last year’s Sweet 16 appearance and 18-10 overall record entering the 46th season under head coach Jim Boeheim.
