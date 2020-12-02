SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced Wednesday updated start times for its next two games.
The Orange (1-0 overall) will next host Niagara in a nonconference game at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Carrier Dome, an hour later than its original scheduled tip-off.
Syracuse will host Rider at 7 p.m. Saturday, which is a delay of two hours from its first-listed started time. Both games are scheduled to be televised on the YES Network locally.
