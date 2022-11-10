College men’s basketball
WATERTOWN — Papa Tunkara struck for 31 points as Genesee Community College overcame a slight halftime deficit to defeat Jefferson CC, 75-73, in a nonconference men’s basketball game Thursday at JCC.
Genesee CC trailed 38-35 at halftime before outscoring the Cannoneers (0-2) in the second half. With eight seconds to play and down two, JCC missed a tying basket and was fouled on the rebound with less than a second left but missed both foul shots.
Jeremiah Smith led JCC with 17 points. Ikechukwu Ezike Jr. delivered 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cannoneers. Kristen Lewis added 12 points.
