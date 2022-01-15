WATERTOWN — Matt Gorman came back home and Corning Community College picked up a key conference victory.
Xavier Hill netted 22 points and 11 rebounds as Corning fended off Jefferson Community College, 71-68, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference matchup Saturday afternoon. Gorman, who was a standout at Watertown High School and played at Syracuse University, is an assistant coach on the Red Barons. He served in the same capacity with Jefferson for seven seasons.
“You come back to where your coaching career began and it’s a little more pressure then you would think, but we came away with the win,” Gorman said.
Markel Jenkins and Josh Green each scored 10 points for Corning (6-4, 2-1), which claimed its second win in its third game in 51 days. The Red Barons hadn’t played since Nov. 21 due to COVID-19 shifting the schedule.
“We had about 50 days without a game due to the (semester) break and COVID postponing or delaying games,” Gorman said.
Jefferson CC’s Isaiah Murphy led all scorers with 26 points while Matthew Brown and Eric Eastham added 11 points for the Cannoneers (4-8, 0-2), who hadn’t played in nearly as long as Corning.
“That was our first game in over 30 days,” Cannoneers head coach Joe Vaadi said of the 35-day break. “We can take today as a big positive and move forward.”
Both teams came out of the gate hitting few shots and as it looked like they were trying to shake off the rust. The game went to the half with Corning leading 30-26.
“It was a long bus ride of three hours, so we had to sit for a little bit and it took us a while to get warmed up,” Hill said.
Murphy helped keep the Cannoneers in the first half with some slashing drives that allowed him to get into spaces and find other shooters. He manages to be the catalyst of the offense despite him being the focus of opponents’ game plans.
“He’s good at breaking down defenses even with keying on him,” Vaadi said.
The second half saw the action heat up as the Red Barons and Cannoneers both starting knocking down shots. Corning led by as many as seven points at three different times in the second half, but Jefferson grabbed leads of its own. However, Hill came on in the clutch, making a couple of 3-pointers in the second half to snuff out Cannoneer runs.
“It’s his second game in, so he’s getting some of the rust off,” Gorman said. “He’s playing well because he can go inside and shoot it from outside.”
Hill said that he’s fortunate to have a proven big man like Gorman as an assistant coach and has been tapping into his knowledge.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Hill said. “He teaches us a lot and it’s a blessing to be honest.”
The game was a familiar story for the Cannoneers this season, as they’ve struggled in close games.
“We just got to work to get where we want to be,” Murphy said.
Late in the game, the Cannoneers were down three with a couple of chances to force overtime. However, they missed a couple of 3-pointers allowing the Red Barons to escape.
Despite the loss, Murphy believes JCC will break through and start winning the close games. He’s been in similar situations in the past.
“We got a lot of guys coming back and our team will rise to its full capability,” Murphy said.
n In the women’s game, Jefferson topped Corning, 66-44. The Cannoneers are 6-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The JCC women will play Tompkins Cortland Community College at 1 p.m. today.
