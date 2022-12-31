SYRACUSE — Benny Williams stepped up to ensure a celebratory New Year’s Eve bash for the 17,693 Syracuse University men’s basketball fans present Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.
The sophomore forward scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds to help power the Orange to a 79-65 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Boston College Eagles.
Joseph Girard III scored a team-high 24 points while Judah Mintz added 18 points and seven assists for Syracuse (9-5 overall, 2-1 ACC), which will next play at 7 Tuesday night at Louisville (2-12, 0-3).
Williams finished one point shy of matching his career best in scoring during the breakthrough performance.
“I just got to put my head down and work, we’re just getting into ACC play, this was our third game, and we still have a lot to go,” Williams said afterward. “It was a really big game for me, but we’ve just got to keep consistent, it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t happen down the line.”
Williams was sent to the bench early Saturday but returned with a vengeance late in the first half to help SU initially seize control.
He scored seven points in the final three minutes of the period to key a 12-3 SU run, starting with a putback before hitting a pair of long-range jump shots, helping SU to a 36-27 edge at the break.
Williams maintained a high energy level throughout the second half, hauling in nine of his 11 boards and adding nine points after the break.
The 6-foot-9 native of Bowie, Md., has started all 14 games at forward for SU but entered with season averages of 7.8 points and 4.6 boards.
In the previous two ACC games combined, he delivered just five total points without one rebound, including a three-point showing last game Dec. 20 against Pittsburgh.
Williams described the agonizing wait to shake off that performance during the 11-day layoff for the holiday break. He met with assistant coach Adrian Autry extra early for solo work before practices over that span, focusing his efforts on crashing the boards, driving to the rim, and shifting his mentality.
“I know I can do it,” Williams said. “I had a really bad game (against Pitt) so when we went on break, I just kept thinking. I’ve just been thinking and thinking, waiting for this game to come, and I was ready to play.”
Williams was also active on defense with three blocks and two steals, and he finished 6-for-11 from the field and made both of his attempts from behind the 3-point arc.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim credited Williams by calling him the team’s best forward in practice “every day.”
“Benny got on the boards, and that’s something he can do whether he’s making shots or not, rebound and play defense, and he hasn’t been doing that, so it was a good game for him,” Boeheim said.
“Benny is very capable of being a double-double guy, and he hasn’t shown that in games, but he’s our best forward,” Boeheim later added. “He’s going to get every opportunity to do what he can do.”
Williams’ performance was especially critical in complementing the backcourt with Jesse Edwards sitting for the stretch run due to foul trouble.
The senior center, who entered as the ACC leader in rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage, was called for his fourth foul less than two minutes into the second half and sat for most of the remainder. He was limited to 10 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes.
Girard III got hot early to keep SU afloat amid a sluggish start from his supporting cast, supplying 13 first-half points as SU trailed for more than 10 minutes before halftime. He finished 4-for-10 on 3-pointers overall.
Freshman forward Justin Taylor knocked down a pair of key 3-pointers in the second half off the bench for SU. His first bucket pushed SU ahead, 52-51, with 10 minutes and 41 seconds left.
Makai Ashton-Langford scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the first half to help Boston College (7-7, 1-2) build an early advantage.
